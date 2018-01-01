Michael Jackson memorabilia sells for $2 million

4 JUNE 2007



He's a living music legend whose almost 40-year career has shaped the face of modern music and been an inspiration to millions of fans around the world. And followers of King of Pop Michael Jackson showed they remain as enthusiastic as ever about their hero after the largest collection of the star's memorabilia was snapped up when it went under the hammer in LA.



It was announced on Monday that the 1,100 items, which included clothes, music sheets and gold discs belonging to Michael and other members of the Jackson family, fetched between $1.5 million and $2 million.



The 48-year-old pop icon, who flew into LA at the weekend with his ten-year-old son Prince and nine-year-old daughter Paris, had originally been opposed to the sale. But he came round to the idea when the vendors, a delivery company which acquired the collection last March, said it would donate some of the proceeds to charity.



Top lot was the black and red military-style jacket, worn by the Thriller singer at the height of his career, which went for $24,000. Many of the items had a more affordable price tag, however, including the good luck telegram which the star received from Marlon Brando in 1984. It was picked up by one collector for $1,600. And a platinum record for his hit song Billie Jean was a snip at $100.



Further items, such as the master tapes of hundreds of songs - some of which have never been released - are to be sold in a second auction, the details of which will be announced shortly.