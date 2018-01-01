Michael addresses his reputation in poignant US interview

9 NOVEMBER 2007



In a rare interview Michael Jackson has revealed he's aware of his reputation in the media, but says he doesn't pay attention to it. Speaking exclusively to US African-American magazine Ebony the singer declares: "In my opinion it's usually ignorance. It's usually not based on fact."



"Every neighbourhood has the guy who you don't see, so you gossip about him," continues the 49-year-old. "There's the myth that he did this or he did that."



The rare interview comes at a time of change for the reclusive star. His legendary album Thriller is being re-released to mark its 25th anniversary and he's been working on new material with music stars of the moment Kayne West and Black Eyed Peas' Will.i.am. "I always want to do music that influences and inspires each generation," he says.



Another change for the music icon, who in the course of his career has sold over 100 million albums, may be the loss of his famous Neverland ranch. Its future is in jeopardy after he failed to keep up loan repayments.