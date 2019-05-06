Everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn royal baby Baby Sussex is coming!

There is another British royal baby - and it's a BOY! After months of anticipation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become proud parents. Buckingham Palace confirmed that Meghan went into labour "in the early hours of this [Monday] morning" and Harry was with her. The Duchess, 37, was believed to be a week overdue, leaving fans camped outside Windsor Castle for days in wait of the new baby.

MORE: All the times Prince Harry treated pregnant Meghan like the queen that she is

The royal couple, who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on 19 May, are now embarking on their next journey together with their new bundle of joy. And while all eyes are on the young family, Prince Harry and Meghan are planning to enjoy a quieter life away from the cameras in their new home at Frogmore House in Windsor. From the when the royal baby is born to birthing location, here's everything you need to know about the newest member of the royal family - we'll be updating LIVE as the story progresses.

Loading the player...

Harry's first speech as a dad

What did Prince Harry say after the birth?

"I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth - it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I'm absolutely over the moon."

MORE: Read Harry's FULL speech here.

Prince Harry confirmed the happy news

How big was the royal baby boy?

The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz.

READ MORE: Go to the royal baby microsite

What time was the baby born?

The baby was born at 5.26am.

Who was there when the royal baby was born?

Prince Harry was there when Meghan gave birth and Meghan's mother, Doria, is staying with the couple at Frogmore cottage. A statement from the palace revealed she was "overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild". Earlier on, a statement from the Palace confirmed: "The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses' side.

What is the royal baby called?

Prince Harry has revealed that he and Meghan are "still thinking about names". He added: "The baby is a little bit overdue, so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit, but for us I think we will be seeing you guys in probably two days' time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby."

The royal couple have welcomed a boy

What star sign is the baby?

Like his great-grandmother the Queen and the baby's cousins Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Baby Sussex is born under the star sign Taurus. And while new mum Meghan will be like a lioness caring for her cub, doting dad Harry and his firstborn will "get on like a house on fire", according to Debbie Frank, who was Diana, Princess of Wales's astrologer for more than nine years.

Debbie, who regularly read the late princess's chart and became a trusted friend, says the royal family's newest member will be adored by his/her parents, whose own star signs are perfectly aligned to create a happy family. "Harry is a Virgo which, like Taurus, is an earth sign," Debbie tells HELLO! "He will be very doting as a father and very hands-on. Virgos aren't afraid of rolling their sleeves up and doing the physical stuff, so he will definitely be changing nappies.

When did Meghan go into labour?

The royals married in May 2018

On Bank Holiday Monday. Buckingham Palace confirmed: "The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses' side. An announcement will be made soon."

Who is with the Duchess now?

Prince Harry is by his wife's side, making sure things run as smoothly as possible for Meghan. Since the birth is taking place at their Windsor home - Frogmore Cottage. The Duchess' mother, Doria, is there too since she arrived in the UK on 16 April.

READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures

When did Doria arrive in the UK?

The yoga teacher left her home in LA to be close to her daughter during the final stages of her pregnancy. It has been reported that Doria has been a guest at Frogmore Cottage since 16 April. At the time, The Sun on Sunday reported that Doria hired a house and dog sitter to keep things running at her home in America, while she helps her daughter's transition into motherhood.