Celebrities and members of the royal family have been getting into the spirit of Pancake Day, otherwise known as Shrove Tuesday, including Sarah, Duchess of York.

The Duchess shared a fun boomerang-style video on Instagram of her successfully flipping a pancake, surrounded by some of her children's books, and at HELLO! HQ we couldn't help but wonder if one of them is a hint to Princess Eugenie's baby's name.

The royal, 30, welcomed her first child with Jack Brooksbank on 9 February and the couple are still to announce what they have called their son.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcome baby boy!

One of the bookies' favourites for the royal tot is Arthur and in the corner of Sarah's video, her book Arthur Fantastic can be seen.

While it might be purely coincidental, it's the only boy's name that can be seen among the titles of her children's novels.

Sarah shared a fun Pancake Day video on Instagram

The rest include Holly's First Day At School, Little Red's Summer Adventure and Budgie The Little Helicopter.

Sarah's character Arthur Fantastic is a unicorn, who feels like an outsider in the meadow where the horses see only his difference and not his magnificence. He goes in search of his own happiness in the Magic Forest and meets all manner of creatures.

Eugenie and Jack leaving the Portland Hospital with their newborn son

The official announcement about the royal baby's birth from Buckingham Palace read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9 February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The first photo of Eugenie's baby son

Eugenie shared a glimpse of her newborn son with a gorgeous black-and-white snap on Instagram of the proud parents holding their baby's tiny fingers.

The couple were pictured leaving the Portland Hospital in London on Friday.

Eugenie and Jack are currently living at Prince Harry and Meghan's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, close to Sarah and Prince Andrew's residence at Royal Lodge.

