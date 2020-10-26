Pregnant celebrity brides: Reese Witherspoon, Lily Allen, Alicia Keys and more Drew Barrymore, Jessica Alba and Miranda Kerr also said "I do" while pregnant

From Jessica Alba to Drew Barrymore, there are actually quite a few celebrity brides who tied the knot while pregnant - Katy Perry even planned to say "I do" while expecting her first child, but the coronavirus pandemic caused her to postpone her wedding in Japan. Some expectant brides sported barely-there bumps and others were positively blooming, here are the incredible women who celebrated their big day while pregnant.

Lily Allen and Sam Cooper

Lily Allen had a non-traditional wedding to David Harbour in Las Vegas in 2020 but back in 2011 she married Sam Cooper in a quaint village wedding in Gloucestershire. The singer and her then-husband decided to announce their baby news at their wedding breakfast, and the bride showed off just a tiny hint of a bump.



Lily Allen has a very small bump when she announced her pregnancy on her wedding day

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

Jessica Alba met producer Cash Warren when she was filming Fantastic Four. The couple then married in 2008 in Los Angeles, three years after the film came out. Very heavily pregnant at the time, Jessica gave birth just one month after saying "I do".

Super-bride Jessica Alba gave birth just one month after getting married

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys set the bar high for glowing pregnant brides as she was over six months pregnant at the time. The singer married Swizz Beatz on the gorgeous French island of Corsica on 31 July 2010, and wore a gorgeous Vera Wang Grecian gown for her big day. The couple are still happily married and recently celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary, where Alicia revealed Swizz Beatz was her "dream come true."

Alicia Keys and Swiss Beatz recently celebrated 10 years of marriage

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

Actress Reese Witherspoon was an expectant mum when she married her first husband Ryan Phillippe in 1999. Reese welcomed daughter Ava into the world just three months after walking down the aisle in South Carolina.



Reese Witherspoon was pregnant when she first got married at 23

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore said her vows to Will Kopelman in 2012. Although the couple have since split, they still co-parent their daughters Olive and Frankie. They were expecting Olive when they married and Drew wore a beautiful Chanel gown with a black waistband that showed off her cute bump.



Drew Barrymore showed off a small baby bump when she got married

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Hollywood sweethearts Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who have since split, got married in Turks and Caicos in 2005. Jennifer was already three months pregnant with their first daughter Violet at the time. The couple met while filming together and Ben popped the question just nine months after they started dating.



Jennifer Garner was three months pregnant when she married Ben Affleck

Miranda Kerr And Orlando Bloom

Supermodel Miranda Kerr married Orlando Bloom in 2010, just one month after announcing their engagement. Fans speculated as to why the wedding happened so quickly, but it turns out Miranda was in the early stages of pregnancy and in early 2011 she gave birth to son Flynn.



Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom got married when Miranda was in the early stages of pregnancy

