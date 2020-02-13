This Morning stars' wedding and engagement photos: from Phillip Schofield to Ruth and Eamonn

You might like...
-
Spring wedding inspiration from Pippa and Kate Middleton, Lady Gabriella Windsor & more
-
Celebrity weddings of 2020 so far: Pamela Anderson, Brandon Jenner & more
-
Holly Willoughby’s gorgeous blue skirt and shirt is a hit with This Morning viewers
Holly Willoughby loves a classic pastel outfit, so it’s no wonder today’s This Morning look is right up her street. The presenter shared a picture...
-
17 couples who found love on Dancing on Ice, Strictly and more reality TV shows
-
14 celebrity couples who got engaged or married on Valentine's Day