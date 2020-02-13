﻿
This Morning stars' wedding and engagement photos: from Phillip Schofield to Ruth and Eamonn

Both Sharon Marshall and Lisa Snowdon are currently engaged

The This Morning team has been rocked by personal announcements at the start of 2020, after Phillip Schofield came out as gay after almost 27 years of marriage, and chef Phil Vickery announced his split from former host Fern Britton, after "20 happy years together". Phillip has continued to wear his wedding ring following the announcement, and praised his wife Stephanie Lowe for being "astonishing" with her support after he made the revelation.

Meanwhile, there are two This Morning weddings on the cards as Sharon Marshall and Lisa Snowdon are both engaged. Let's take a look back at the This Morning team's wedding photos and engagement announcements…

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield has been married to his wife Stephanie since March 1993, and while he has refrained from sharing photos from their special day on social media, their daughter Ruby couldn't resist posting a sweet throwback photo of the pair when they were younger in honour of their silver wedding anniversary in 2018. Stephanie has remained a loyal support to Phillip after he came out, and told The Sun that she will "still be there, holding his hand" as he comes to terms with his sexuality.

 

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby married her husband Dan Baldwin in August 2007, and has since shared photos and details of her wedding on the show, including her one regret from the big day. "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now," she said on the show. Nonetheless, the dress got another outing when Holly celebrated Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Ruth and Eamonn tied the knot on 26 June 2010, in a ceremony that was shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. Speaking on their wedding day, Eamonn said of his bride: "Ruth was the missing jigsaw piece in my life. I was meant to be married - I never saw any joy in the bachelor lifestyle and when I met Ruth, not only did I fall deeply in love with her, but she had so many attributes that I admire. She's a wonderful mummy to Jack, a fantastic partner both personally and professionally, and now, I'm proud to say, she's my beautiful wife."

Sharon Marshall

In September, Sharon Marshall revealed she was engaged to her long-term partner Paul, and later shared a photo of herself with her fiancé, their pet dog, and their daughter Betsey on Twitter. "So this weekend my Paul asked me to marry him. So happy to say yes," she wrote.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes also chose to share her wedding day exclusively with HELLO! when she married husband Marvin in 2012. There were 250 guests for the couple's big day at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, with Rochelle's bandmates from The Saturdays acting as bridesmaids. Speaking about the first moment he caught a glimpse of his bride, Marvin told HELLO!: "Oh man, she looked unbelievable; more beautiful than I've ever seen her look. Her face, her smile, the dress, everything ... She was absolutely stunning."

Rylan Clark-Neal

Rylan Clark-Neal married his partner Dan in November 2015, and shared some photos from their special day upon his return to This Morning later that month. Guests included Eamonn Holmes and Steps singer Claire Richards, with both grooms looking dapper in black suits, while their wedding party wore white dresses.

Alison Hammond

It may not have been official, but This Morning viewers were treated to a viewing of the moment Alison Hammond said 'I do' with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in a spoof wedding during an interview in 2017, with his co-star Kevin Hart acting as their officiant. Unfortunately, it all came to an end in summer 2019, when The Rock served Alison with divorce papers and married his real-life partner Lauren Hashian.

Lisa Snowdon

Regular This Morning fashion host Lisa Snowdon announced her engagement to George Smart in January 2017, after 14 months of dating. Speaking about the romantic proposal to HELLO!, Lisa said: "I feel so lucky going into 2017 being engaged to my best friend and my soulmate George. The engagement was such a lovely surprise and the proposal was just perfect, it was at home - very private and low-key. Christmas was magical and George just took me away to New York to celebrate my birthday and set up a surprise party for me. I'm not sure when or where we will get married yet - it could be this year but if not it will definitely be next year. I can’t wait!"

