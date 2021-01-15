This Morning stars' magical wedding photos: Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford, Phillip Schofield, more

The This Morning team has had its fair share of weddings, engagements and sadly, break-ups. At the start of 2020, Phillip Schofield came out as gay after almost 27 years of marriage, and chef Phil Vickery announced his split from former host Fern Britton, after "20 happy years together".
Meanwhile, there are two This Morning weddings on the cards as Sharon Marshall and Lisa Snowdon are both currently engaged. Let's take a look back at the This Morning team's most beautiful wedding photos and engagement announcements…
Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield got married to his wife Stephanie in March 1993 at Scotland's Ackergill Tower. While he has refrained from sharing photos from their special day on social media, their daughter Ruby couldn't resist posting a sweet throwback photo of the pair when they were younger in honour of their silver wedding anniversary in 2018. Stephanie has remained a loyal support to Phillip after he came out, and told The Sun that she will "still be there, holding his hand" as he comes to terms with his sexuality. Phillip opens up about his personal experiences in his book, Life's What You Make It.
