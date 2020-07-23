Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are doting parents to their three children, and their oldest son Kingston, 14, made sure everyone knew just how great his dad was during a Q&A on Instagram Stories this week. The teenager was asked by a follower: "What is it like having the king of grunge as a dad?" to which he responded: "Could not ask for a better dad I love him so much." The Bush frontman shared a screengrab of his son's sweet comment on his own Instagram account, and wrote: "My work here is done," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's son Kingston had the sweetest words to say about his dad

Kingston is the oldest of Gwen and Gavin's children. The former couple are also parents to Zuma, 11, and six-year-old Apollo. The 14-year-old celebrated his birthday at the beginning of lockdown, and most recently appeared on an Instagram Live with his famous dad, much to the delight of fans.

Kingston recently made a surprise appearance on Gavin's Instagram Live

During Kingston's surprise video appearance, the teen chatted to his dad about his weekend, and even gave an insight into his incredibly disciplined diet and exercise routine. Telling his father he had just been working out, the teenager then said: "Today was kind of like a cheat day on my diet, I ate a lot of sweets so I am going to work it all off." Gavin then told his son: "That's okay, you have to live. It's about balance, you're 14 you need to have some fun."

Gavin and Kingston have a close bond

The boys split their time between their parents' houses, but over the past few months they have spent a lot of time with their mum and her boyfriend Blake Shelton in Oklahoma, on the country singer's ranch. It is believed that they are now back in LA, having been spotted in the city at the beginning of the month.

Gavin had his sons staying with him at the beginning of the lockdown before they went to Oklahoma, and the doting dad opened up about missing them back in April.

Talking to Trunk Nation, he said: "I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma. They're on a 10,000 acre ranch. It's okay for now and that is a real big dilemma for parents with split custody. You're more mindful of like, I know who's around me – no one. And I know who's bringing me the corona – no one is.

"But you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with. It's a tricky one for all divorced parents."

He added: "I miss them and they should be back. I haven't had them for ten days, 11 days and that's a long time. Normally I have them every five days. At first it was like, cool, you can be super selfish, play that guitar more. But now, I'm like, I kind of prefer it when they're around, actually."

