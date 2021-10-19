Ali Wentworth's family tragedy in her own words will break your heart The wife of GMA anchor George Stephanopolous opened up on her podcast, Go Ask Ali

Ali Wentworth is incredibly open about all aspects of her life and has shared many personal stories on her popular podcast, Go Ask Ali.

Most tragically, the comedian spoke about the importance of talking to her teenage daughters Elliott and Harper about the topic of suicide, as it runs in their family.

Ali was talking to Dr Jennifer Ashton about the sensitive subject, revealing that all four of her grandparents took their own lives.

Discussing how she would bring it up with her girls, Ali explained: "For me, I would sit down with my two teenage daughters and say 'My grandparents killed themselves' and the reason I'm bringing this up.'"

She went on to tell Jennifer: "My mother's parents did it in the back of a car with suicide notes, my grandmother jumped off a building in Paris and my grandfather drank himself to death in a hotel room. All four. It manifests itself in so many different ways."

Tragically Ali Wentworth's grandparents commited suicide

She added: "I would say to my kids 'This is in our family, let's talk about it.' Because I always think with teenagers if you bring something up and they have zero connection to it they are just going to tune out."

The emotional episode also saw Jennifer discuss her own family's experience with suicide.

Ali has open and honest conversations with her and George Stephanopolous' children

The TV medic's ex-husband Robert Ashton took his own life in February 2017 at the age of 52, and the mom-of-two opened up about how it had impacted her children, Alex and Chloe, and how she speaks openly about it to them.

She told Ali: "I said to Alex and Chloe the day after Rob died as we were driving back from the therapist, 'Let me be clear. Therapy will be a permanent part of the rest of our lives.

Ali and George have been married since 2002

"Whether you feel good or not, we are now plugged into a therapist for the rest of our lives.'

"Because it's in their family, because we all suffered a trauma. It doesn't mean we are all destined to repeat that just like anything else in medicine but it does mean we can take these pro-active steps."

