Hollywood stars reveal their winter swimwear secrets, including Halle Berry's brutal 'five days a week' workout

Halle Berry's sizzling mirror selfie

Halle Berry posed for a wintry mirror selfie on 25 December 2024 in a black high-leg swimsuit with her curls tucked underneath her hat.

In her caption, the 59-year-old wrote: "I can’t decide if I want to be naughty or nice this Christmas, but I am having a hell of a good time. Merry Christmas everyone!"

Looking this toned for the holidays isn't for the weak, as Halle's fitness routine is an intense mix of martial arts, boxing and yoga.

Halle's secret weapon is her personal trainer, Peter Lee, whom she has worked with for five years.

Peter told E! News in 2018 about the actress's dedication to fitness: "We typically meet up every day, five days a week. She's putting in the work. She doesn't mess around. That's really, really great for me because I know that when we go there, it's like preparing for war. There's an objective and there's a goal."

Another secret of Halle's is the variety in her routine. She told InStyle in 2022: "It always varies! Over the past few years, I went from training for John Wick 3 to my upcoming film and directorial debut, Bruised.

Some days I'd work on strength and cardio, and others I'd do yoga and stretching, all while I did a few hours of martial arts training each day. For me, it's been important not to overstress my body."

When it comes to food, Halle is on a strict Keto diet after being diagnosed with diabetes when she was 22. She told Women's Health how her diet changed after the diagnosis: "My doctors told me I'd have to keep an eye on how I ate to stay healthy, and I took it to heart. I wanted to get off of insulin, so I decided to say goodbye to processed carbs and sugar like baked goods and white bread – and it has seriously paid off.''