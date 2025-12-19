Hollywood stars reveal their winter swimwear secrets, including Halle Berry's brutal 'five days a week' workout

Who says swimwear is only for summer? Hollywood's hottest A-listers are proving that bikinis, wetsuits, and even the occasional catsuit aren't just for sun-soaked days by the beach.
Whether it's braving the snow in style, or diving into icy waters in search of the perfect Instagram shot, these celebrities are redefining winter style one swimsuit at a time.
Stars like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez are taking the trend to newer and frostier heights – proving that when it comes to fashion, there's no such thing as an off-season. From sleek wetsuits to sizzling bikinis, it's clear that winter swimwear is here to stay.
Join HELLO! as we discover how our favourite stars are turning up the heat in even the coolest of climates.
Halle Berry's sizzling mirror selfie
Halle Berry posed for a wintry mirror selfie on 25 December 2024 in a black high-leg swimsuit with her curls tucked underneath her hat.
In her caption, the 59-year-old wrote: "I can’t decide if I want to be naughty or nice this Christmas, but I am having a hell of a good time. Merry Christmas everyone!"
Looking this toned for the holidays isn't for the weak, as Halle's fitness routine is an intense mix of martial arts, boxing and yoga.
Halle's secret weapon is her personal trainer, Peter Lee, whom she has worked with for five years.
Peter told E! News in 2018 about the actress's dedication to fitness: "We typically meet up every day, five days a week. She's putting in the work. She doesn't mess around. That's really, really great for me because I know that when we go there, it's like preparing for war. There's an objective and there's a goal."
Another secret of Halle's is the variety in her routine. She told InStyle in 2022: "It always varies! Over the past few years, I went from training for John Wick 3 to my upcoming film and directorial debut, Bruised.
Some days I'd work on strength and cardio, and others I'd do yoga and stretching, all while I did a few hours of martial arts training each day. For me, it's been important not to overstress my body."
When it comes to food, Halle is on a strict Keto diet after being diagnosed with diabetes when she was 22. She told Women's Health how her diet changed after the diagnosis: "My doctors told me I'd have to keep an eye on how I ate to stay healthy, and I took it to heart. I wanted to get off of insulin, so I decided to say goodbye to processed carbs and sugar like baked goods and white bread – and it has seriously paid off.''
Kendall Jenner: woman in black
The supermodel braved the cold for the 'gram, rocking a tiny black bikini and thick fur snow boots all for the sake of fashion. She completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses and wore her long dark locks straight down her back.
Kendall maintains her incredible figure in a few key ways, but hydration is king for her. She told Harper's Bazaar, "I typically eat lean chicken and brown rice, and am always snacking on raw veggies with dip and hummus. I wish I had more time to do grocery shopping because I like picking out my own vegetables."
Otherwise, the reality TV star will splurge when out with friends. "I love everything unhealthy," she revealed to Who What Wear. "Pizza, fried chicken — everything."
Kendall added that she prefers to avoid cardio at all costs: "I'd rather just stand there and lift some weights than run in place. But I'll do it!" she said.
Kourtney Kardashian's full metal jacket
The 46-year-old is no stranger to rocking a red-hot bikini in the summer sun, yet when Kendall showcased her bikini body in the wintry cold, Kourtney followed suit. She sported a pale blue bikini while frolicking in the snow, and added a large metallic puffer jacket to stay warm. She wore large black snow boots for her frosty foray and pulled her hair back into a tight ponytail.
After giving birth to her son Rocky, whom she shares with her husband Travis Barker, Kourtney had to change her workout routine to accommodate. "I feel really much more in touch with my body this time around," she told Women's Health. "I'm just giving myself the grace and the permission to take my time."
She began with simple walks before working her way up to working out alongside her husband at the gym. "Every time I'm going into the gym, I set an intention," she explained. "Whether I even say it out loud — [sometimes] I say, 'Okay, Mommy's going to get strong,' or whatever. It makes me feel like I'm having a purpose beyond physical appearance."
Jennifer Lopez goes for gold
Hopping on the bikini and snow boots trend, Jennifer posted a jaw-dropping picture in just her gold-accented black swimwear, and a pair of fluffy snow shoes to fight the Aspen chill. Ever the Leo, the mother of two added stacked gold necklaces to the look, along with a black cowboy hat, as she revealed her svelte figure.
Jennifer has always rocked an enviable body and works hard to maintain it with ever-changing workout routines and a heavy focus on dance. “It's no secret that I love dancing, so it doesn't even feel like exercise to me. I freestyle dance with Tracy Anderson five times a week. We'll incorporate light weights for the arms and moves that focus on the butt and thighs and engage the core,” she told People.
She also tries to never skip a workout, if she can help it. "Sometimes, I work too late the night before and I'm like, 'Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself, 'Just do it. It's only an hour,'" she told Us Weekly.
Rebel Wilson proves orange is the new black
The comedy queen proved that long-sleeved swimsuits are always flattering, after rocking a bright orange look while on a wintry getaway. Rebel teamed the zip-up swimsuit with cool sunglasses and looked effortlessly trendy as she casually sipped from a coconut.
She has been on an incredible fitness journey since her Pitch Perfect days and shared with Us Weekly that she worked hard for her toned figure. "There's no magic fix. I'd been on diets [and] I've been really good [about] exercising pretty much my entire life," she admitted. "For me, it was the emotional element that I'd never looked at. I'd kind of been, like, 'Emotions…Ugh, I don't want to talk about things.'"
Her transformation was also spurred on by her desire to have a baby. The Senior Year actress welcomed her daughter Royce via surrogate in November 2022 with her fiancée, Ramona Agruma.
Brie Larson: cave woman
The Oscar winner looked picture perfect in a green wetsuit with a sweet daisy pattern while swimming in a cave, standing like a ballerina as she braved the cooler waters. "Always practising my posture," she wrote in the caption. The Marvel alum is a boss in the gym and incorporates deadlifts, one-arm pull-ups and dance workouts into her routine.
"I don't even think about my phone during that time — it's just time with my body and figuring out how to use it," she told Women's Health. "I want to understand my body better. I want to learn about it. Our bodies are just going to change, so this is my body today." She also loves hot yoga, Pilates, and long walks to reconnect with herself.
The 35-year-old began to cook dinner every night with fresh produce as a way to wind down at the end of a long work day, keeping her healthy and happy. "It's just a way that I relax," she told the publication. "There's just nothing better to me than cooking something that I'm excited about and watching a movie."
Jessica Simpson's snake-believe swimwear
Jessica reminded us all of her icon status when she donned a snakeskin-patterned bikini from her swimwear collection and threw on an oversized puffer jacket with a fur hood to keep her warm from the surrounding Aspen snow. She completed the look with a pair of white fluffy heeled boots, showcasing her toned legs in the sizzling 'fit.
The star has been open about her fitness journey and was determined to start toning her body following the birth of her third baby. She started by working her way up to walking 14,000 steps daily, and completing three intense workouts with her trainer per week.
Jessica also credits getting a good night's rest with helping her reach her fitness goal. "So many people undervalue the importance of sleep in weight loss and weight management," her trainer, Harley Pasternak, told E! News.
Most importantly, she stays away from the scales and focuses on reaching goals that make her feel good in herself rather than focusing on how her body looks.
Mariah Carey's the one
The Queen of Christmas stunned in a golden one-piece swimsuit while holidaying in Aspen, snapped warming up in a luxurious hot tub surrounded by glistening snow. Mariah's swimwear showcased her toned figure and featured a plunging neckline, proving that she will always be iconic.
She achieves her incredible bikini body by working out consistently and eating several smaller meals throughout the day to fuel her body for longer. The mother of two is also a big fan of aerobics and works out three times a week according to Us Weekly. As she does minimal dancing on stage, she has to maintain her fitness in order to support her powerhouse voice.
Mariah also avoids weighing herself as a record of progress. "[I'd ask myself] does this dress fit better than it did three years ago? Then I'd be like, 'OK, I'm good!'" she told the publication.
Vanessa Hudgens in her bathing suit
The High School Musical alum positively sizzled in a black one-piece swimsuit while braving the snow on her getaway. Vanessa had legs for days in the ensemble, which featured a plunging neckline and an oversized black fur coat.
She added neon green snow boots and a matching neon headband to complete the look. "I saw @goldenbarbie wearing a bathing suit in the snow so I wore a bathing suit in the snow," she quipped in her caption, referring to model Jasmine Sanders.
The 36-year-old achieves her incredible look by staying consistent with her workouts and keeping her body moving every day. "I love taking time for myself every day to do something active. I feel like it's just a great way to keep your serotonin levels up and stay healthy," she told USA Today.
"I found what I like and works for me and I stick to it, and that's just a rotation between reformer Pilates, indoor cycling and yoga." Hydration is also crucial for keeping her happy and healthy, as well as dedicated time for crafting, relaxing and cuddling with her dog.