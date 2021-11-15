Kitchenware Black Friday deals 2021: From Le Cresuet to Ninja, KitchenAid & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) is officially round the corner, and with only a matter of weeks to go until the big day, the rush to get presents sorted might be putting a damper on your festivities.

If you're wondering what to buy the ultimate Bake Off queen, MasterChef enthusiast and king of the grill in your life, look no further. From the latest kitchen appliances to delicious treats and high tech cookware, our handy Black Friday deals guide is the ultimate inspiration to surprise the foodie in your life.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 is on Friday 26 November, shortly followed by Cyber Monday on 29 November. Most deals run across the entire weekend, while others have already launched. Keep reading for the best Black Friday kitchen and cookware deals for 2021...

KitchenAid Black Friday deals 2021

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer, was £599, now £440, Amazon

These gorgeous pastel mixers have likely been all over your Instagram feed - and it's not just because they look the part. Rustle up the ultimate baker's dozen with one of KitchenAid's Artisan Stand Mixers that expertly whips, blends and fluffs any mixture to perfection. Everyone from the likes of This Morning's Ruth Langsford to the Kardashians swear by the appliance, with its classic design, retro good looks and gorgeous selection of colours, we predict KitchenAid will be on top of many a kitchen wish list.

Based on previous years, deals could result in savings of up to £100 - and Amazon have already dropped a KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer into its early Black Friday sale with 26% off. Don't walk, run to that checkout!

Le Creuset Black Friday deals 2021

Cast Iron Casserole Dish, £220, Le Creuset

Cult cookware brand Le Creuset promised shoppers that "big plans" were on the horizon for Black Friday 2021. Though their offers haven't officially dropped yet, the brand already has deals on, such as 25% off bakeware, that we're totally swooning over this festive season.

Le Creuset has been around since 1925 and the traditional style means it is a hit with every generation. From students leaving home for the first time with grand cooking plans to couples hosting welcoming dinner parties and parents serving up hot, bubbling casseroles. The products come in a range of colours, so no matter what your kitchen style, you can find the perfect match.

Nespresso Black Friday deals 2021

VertuoPlus Coffee Machine, £179, Nespresso

The winter sale at Nespresso is truly something to get excited about - and the deal isn't only exclusive to Black Friday. Coffee lovers will receive 200 free capsules when you buy a reduced Vertuo machine, up until 31 January 2022.

Shop the Winter Sale here.

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Black Friday deals 2021

The Velvetiser Stellar White Edition, £99.95, Hotel Chocolat

If you're not indulging in every flavour hot chocolates this festive season, you're missing out. From mint choc to dreamy white chocolate, a Velvetiser from Hotel Chocolat is the answer to all your chocoholic prayers. The kitchen gadget has built up a loyal fan base, and social media users can’t stop raving about how much they love theirs - so naturally, we want one too.

The Velvetiser, which typically costs £99.95, only requires milk and some chocolate shavings to whip up a velvety mug of choco-heaven. Last year during their Black Friday event, Hotel Chocolat offered a range of choco bundles and reduced the cost of the Velvetiser by 20%. Keep your eyes peeled for this year's deals.

Ninja Cookware Black Friday deals 2021

ZEROSTICK Vivid 5-Piece Pan Set, £199, Ninja

What better way to add colour to any kitchen than with Ninja's stunning Vivid Cookware. We're loving the festive red range, finished with ZEROSTICK technology to ensure your post-Christmas cooking is healthier than ever without the need for oils or grease. Even better, the stylish set is suitable for all hob types, including induction, gas, electric and ceramic, making it a great gift for any budding chef.

If you're treating a loved one to these pots and pans, make sure they invite you over for dinner! With cookware as professional as this, any keen foodie can create everything from delicious pasta, risottos, and tasty stir-fries to pan-fried fish and sautéed vegetables; from crispy bacon, sizzling steaks and golden caramel to perfectly cooked pancakes and poached, scrambled or fried eggs.

Ninja Multicooker Black Friday deals 2021

Multi-Cooker, was £229, now £179, Ninja

One pot does the lot! If you're a total foodie but struggle to find the time to make hearty, home-cooked comfort meals, this multicooker has seven cooking functions in one pot, including Pressure Cook, Air Fry, Slow Cook, Steam, Bake/Roast, Sear/Sauté and Grill. There’s even a 'keep warm' setting, so you won’t have to worry if your guests are running late.

Perfectly sized for up to 6 people, Ninja's Multicooker can even cook and crisp a whole 3kg roast chicken - and the reviews are wild. Over 1000 people swear by the handy product, leaving five-star reviews and raving about its versatility.

ProCook Black Friday deals 2021

Nihon X50 Knife Set, was £329, now £199, ProCook

What is a chef without their utensils? Beautifully designed and extremely practical, this Nihon X50 Knife set with stylish glass block will sit proudly on the worktop of any kitchen, adding both a touch of style and easy access to your knives. Make savings as high as 50% with this year's Black Friday deals from ProCook.

