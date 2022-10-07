Kate Spade Designer Sale: 30% off handbags, jewelry, shoes, and more!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Leave it to Kate Spade to understand how stressful it is to switch to a fall wardrobe. You’re basically doing a complete 180, forgoing tanks and flip-flops in exchange for autumnal pieces. And so to help ease the transition, the brand is having a sale on purses, jewelry, shoes, clothing, and other trendy accessories to upgrade your fall closet.

And you know what the most exciting part is? Everything is on sale! You can get a 30% discount on pretty much anything you set your eyes on with the code COZY30. Now, crack your fingers, whip out your card, and get to shopping!

Here are some of our favorite picks to get you started:

Knott Medium Saddle Crossbody, was $278, now $136.50 with code COZY30, Kate Spade

Perfect for running errands, this crossbody bag can fit your essentials and other small trinkets, including your smartphone, wallet, keys, and Chapstick. It’s made out of beautiful pebbled leather with textured PVC lining.

All Day Large Tote, was $248, now $173.60 with code COZY30, Kate Spade

If you’re the type to tote around more things than you can count, this tote bag is roomy enough to house pretty much everything. With an accompanying pouch, you can have easy access to your smaller items.

Pearl Play Linear Earrings, was $78, now $38.50 with code COZY30, Kate Spade

Complete any ensemble with this dainty pair of linear earrings. It’s strung with classic freshwater pearls and comes with the signature spade clutch backs.

Tweed Puff-Sleeve Dress, was $368, now $154.70 with code COZY30, Kate Spade

Welcome fall in style with this tweed dress designed with a jewel neck and puff sleeves. It comes with a blue and white color, too, for that nautical vibe.

Tennison Sneakers, was $98, now $48.30 with code COZY30, Kate Spade

Designed for both work and play, these sneakers are ideal for all-day wear. They’re made out of neoprene material for enhanced durability and feature the classic lace-up closure.

Spencer Compact Wallet, was $168, now $76.30 with code COZY30, Kate Spade

Ditch that bulky wallet with this more compact (and cuter) alternative. Crafted with Saffiano leather, it’s durable against drops and scratches, all while maintaining its luxe look.

Sinch Medium Backpack, was $328, now $146.30 with code COZY30, Kate Spade

A backpack that’s a cinch to use, Kate Spade’s Sinch Backpack easily fits all your everyday carry, including your iPad. It has adjustable straps for the perfect fit and is versatile enough to carry either to the office or on a date.

Knott Extra-Large Satchel, was $498, now $226.80 with code COZY30, Kate Spade

If you’re on the hunt for an everyday work bag, this satchel ticks all the right boxes: enough space to store even a 13-inch laptop, multiple pockets, and an optional, adjustable strap.

