Kylie Minogue has fans doing a double-take as she shows off edgy new look in mini skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kylie Minogue loves experimenting with her style and makeup, and this week she surprised fans when she shared several pictures of herself with an edgy new look.

MORE: Kylie Minogue stuns in silver mini dress in very rare photo with boyfriend Paul Solomons

Taking to Instagram, the singer posed in a head-to-toe YSL look, which included a £1,060 faux fur-trimmed checked wool-blend bouclé mini skirt, a £660 metallic stretch-jersey bodysuit and a green tweed jacket.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue shares flirty video as she poses in just a jumper

The Australian star completed the transformation with sheer black tights, pink sandals and purple nails.

As for her makeup, Kylie went all out and ditched her usual natural look for dramatic eyes and deep red lipstick. As for her hair, it was lighter than her usual blonde and styled in Hollywood waves.

RELATED: Kylie Minogue gives up fairytale cottage ahead of Australia move

READ: Kylie Minogue's love life: meet her beau Paul Solomons

Fans were quick to praise her new photos, with many comparing her to Hollywood star Marylin Monroe.

"How are you even for real???" a delighted fan wrote, whilst a second added: "Can't cope with you!"

"Wow! Great look, love it," remarked a third whilst a fourth praised YSL, "Gorgeous! YSL doing Chanel better than Chanel is doing Chanel!"

Kylie looked gorgeous last week as she visited the Jonathan Ross show

The stunning pictures seem to have been taken in the UK, where she currently lives with her boyfriend Paul Solomons.

THE LOOK FOR LESS: Bouclé feather trim skirt, £40, River Island

It won't be for long though, as the singer recently revealed that she will be relocating back to Australia. Speaking to Jonathan Ross on his show last week, the star opened up about the reaction her announcement had had.

"I'll still be splitting my time. When we first came over here and Neighbours was kicking off, it was wild, it was mania. They're both homes, different homes, but home."

She continued: "For me, it wasn't a thing. I had people texting me saying, 'I've got to see you before you go!' Firstly, I'm still here. It was crazy, but beautiful and overwhelming."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.