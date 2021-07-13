Boohoo just launched THE swimsuit everyone will be wearing this summer - and it's only $20 More of the styles in the new summer collection are on sale for 60% off

If there was one show that shouldn’t have been missed at Miami Swim Week, it was Boohoo’s stunning show at the Versace Mansion. After a year hiatus, Miami Swim Week made its return, and the affordable brand hit the scene for the first time in a major way, with its first Swim Week swimwear fashion show ever.

The major theme of the swimwear was sizzling, strappy, and cut-out, and there were a ton of styles in the new collection perfect for summer vacations or lounging by the pool. And you can shop them all right now.

Models strutted down the runway in Boohoo's newest summer styles - and we're obsessed

The show began as guests grabbed cocktails from the open bars, and a diverse group of models, including social media star Nikita Dragun, strutted out, showing off Boohoo’s new bikinis and one-pieces in bright hues and neutral colors, and swim trunks from Boohoo Man too.

The 30+ piece collection was designed for a wide variety of body types, with sizes ranging from US 2 -24 and S-XXL.

And although we stood up and applauded for each stellar style, we were particularly smitten with the two swimsuits below. Cut-outs and strappy bikinis have been all the rage this summer, and you can scoop these up for less than $25.

One Shoulder Bikini, $20, Boohoo

Cut-out Contrast Swimsuit, $22, Boohoo

Boohoo hosted the event at the late designer’s home on Saturday night and guests were stunned as they strolled into the luxurious digs, where they were greeted with hostesses palming cocktails topped with sticks of crystallized candy.

Guests were free to snap photos around the lower level of the home where the show took place, and jaws dropped as fashionistas and fashionistos strolled down a marble staircase to take in the show, and laid eyes on the gorgeous wading pool on the grounds that was encrusted with Versace symbols and surrounded by palm trees.

Rapper Saweetie was front and center to take it all in too and surprised guests when she strolled into the breathtaking digs. The Best Friend lyricist rocked a white bra top tucked under a netted corset, and paired it with distressed light blue jeans, sneakers, and an on-trend bucket hat.

Social media star Nikita Dragun walked in the show too

Ty Dolla Sign was in attendance as well, and brought guests to their feet with his mid-show performance, while social media star Lele Pons and Austin Mahone cheered on the models from their seats.

It was an unforgettable night with a ton of bikini-style inspo we won’t soon forget.

