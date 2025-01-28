Princess Charlotte and Princess Gabriella's unnoticed battle of the style queens

The Princess of Wales' chic daughter Princess Charlotte, nine, is not the only royal child to make waves in the fashion world, with Princess Charlene of Monaco's daughter Princess Gabriella, 10, giving her a run for her money in the style stakes.

Both Charlotte and Gabriella have inherited their sartorial prowess from their mothers, who have been hailed as some of the best-dressed royals in the world and regularly cause mass sell-outs of clothes thanks to their wide-reaching influence. Their little girls are future influencers in the making, and it turns out that their fashion choices aren't dissimilar.

Take a look at the style rules Prince William and Prince Albert's daughters have mastered with the perfect balance of grace and attitude. Who takes the crown as the best-dressed royal child? It's a race that's too close to call...

Cool sunglasses © Karwai Tang © Getty Taking centre stage of the royal box at Wimbledon, Charlotte looked so fashionable wearing her Leosun sunglasses in matt dusty pink as she watched the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in 2023. Princess Gabriella also shielded from the sunny weather during an outing with her lookalike mother in 2024. She teamed her caramel-hued coat – which was just like Charlene's – with oversized black sunglasses and swept her honey-blonde hair into a neat bun.

Boots moment © Getty Images © Getty Images A family visit to Lapland UK calls for comfortable footwear, and Charlotte nailed her outfit in burgundy leggings, a navy anorak and knee-high tassel boots from Penelope Chilvers – much like Princess Kate's 'Long Leather Tassel Boots' from the brand (pictured.) Gabriella similarly took inspiration from her mother's wardrobe for a festive family outing in 2024. While she wore her knee-high black boots with a tailored snow-white coat, Charlene teamed her heeled versions with a grey houndstooth midi jacket.

Twinning coats © Samir Hussein © Corbis via Getty Images Speaking of winter coats, Charlotte's berry coat from Trotters Childrenswear was almost an exact colour match to Kate's Eponine London festive burgundy jacket at the Christmas carol concert. Bringing harmony to their family outfits, Charlene and Gabriella pulled the same trick at the annual children's Christmas party. Princess Charlene's deep blue wool cape was made in the same rich hue as Princess Gabriella's cosy fur coat.

Ballet shoes © JUSTIN TALLIS © Instagram / Palais Princier Ballet shoes were a royal-loved shoe choice long before Mary Jane's came back in fashion. At Trooping the Colour in 2024, Charlotte wore a nautical dress by Alexander McQueen with a charming white bow that perfectly matched her ivory Papouelli Mary Jane shoes. Proving it's a classicly timeless design, Charlene's daughter paired her navy fit-and-flare dress – which also had a Peter Pan collar – from Ralph Lauren with smart white slingback pumps.

Hail the headpiece © Karwai Tang © Getty 2023 was a big year for twinning headpieces. Princess Charlotte iconically stepped out for King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey in a crystal flower crown by Jess Collet and Alexander McQueen, the same designer responsible for her mother's glittering headband, which she wore instead of a tiara. While not as sparkly, Gabriella and Charlotte had a twinning moment at the National Day in Monaco, wearing tailored hats in red and blue that coordinated with their elegant jackets.

Cosy tights © Getty © Corbis via Getty Images How cute was a young Charlotte during the royal tour of Canada in 2016? The toddler smiled and waved to crowds in a grey patterned dress with a burgundy cardigan layered over the top, finishing her outfit with matching shoes and white knitted tights. Clearly more shy around the cameras, Gabriella hid in Charlene's arms at the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament in 2018. Warm white tights were also a key part of her cute outfit, alongside black shoes and a tweed jacket.

While the Princess of Wales tends to remain tight-lipped about her family, including her daughter's style choices, Charlene has opened up about Gabriella's interests.

Speaking to Monaco-Matin newspaper in 2022, she said: "Like all little girls her age, Gabriella loves princess dresses, doing her hair and even trying on my lipsticks. Gabriella has her own style, and I like to encourage that individuality."

MORE: Princess Charlene could be a model in silhouette-lengthening coat