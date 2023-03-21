Helen George's first role was worlds apart from Call the Midwife Helen George is known to audiences as Nurse Trixie, but Call the Midwife was far from her first role

Helen George has been lighting up our screens as Nurse Trixie in Call the Midwife since 2012, but she got her start on TV in a very different role.

Back in 2006, the actress appeared in three episodes of soap opera Hollyoaks, where she played teacher Miss Jones. The character appeared to be quite strict, as she gave out detentions to popular teen characters Nancy Hayton, John Paul McQueen, Craig Dean, Sarah Barnes, Hannah Ashworth and Justin Barton.

Miss Jones hasn't been heard from since her final appearance on the soap in November 2006, so perhaps it could be time for a comeback?

Outside of Call the Midwife, Helen has also starred in Hotel Babylon, Doctors, Nativity Rocks! and Red Dwarf, as well as an incredible stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

Helen was paired with popular professional, and former champion, Aljaz Skorjanec and together the pair made it all the way to Musicals Week, before falling into the dance-off for the first time and getting eliminated.

The star's appearance on the dancing competition came amid an amount of upheaval in her life, as she had recently split from Oliver Boot, whom she had married in 2011.

Helen made her TV debut in Hollyoaks

Helen has since found love again, this time with her former Call the Midwife co-star Jack Ashton, and together the pair have welcomed two daughters, Wren, five, and Lark, 16 months.

The 38-year-old melted hearts last week when she shared an adorable selfie alongside her youngest, snuggling her child, who sported two pigtails, into her.

The star's most famous role is as Nurse Trixie in Call the Midwife

Despite the lovely picture between mother and daughter, many fans were left divided over Helen's newly-dyed brunette hair. "Cute. You look so different as a brunette. Not the same ol' Trixie! Love you as Trixie!" said one, while another added: "You're so pretty but I prefer you blonde."

A third post read: "You look so different with dark hair, didn't recognise you if it weren't for seeing your name above your post. You look fab though and Larks curls are too cute! Xxx."

Others heaped praise on the recent transformation, with one saying: "You look fantastic with dark hair, it really suits you." Another stated: "I love your hair dark lovely."

