DWTS's Derek Hough thought a certain contestant could've given 'a little bit more'

The 34th season and 20th year of Dancing with the Stars is not without its drama. Tuesday night's episode was Disney themed, with contestants celebrating their favorite Disney films and Disneyland rides. And judge Derek Hough believed that at least one celebrity could've given "a little bit more." Hilaria Baldwin, wife to actor Alec Baldwin and the controversial contestant of the season, danced the quickstep to "Cantina Band" from Star Wars: A New Hope. While she was once a professional dancer, her routine received mixed reviews from the judges.

Carrie Ann Inaba loved Hilaria's quickstep, and told her: "I want you to know that tonight what I saw was just you dancing, fully in love with what you're doing, not trying to prove anything, and it was beautiful. Now, here is a contender." Bruno Tonioli said: "I was looking for something wrong…I didn't see it." And while Hilaria's dance was a 8/10 dance for both Carrie Ann and Bruno, it wasn't enough for Derek.

"I see your amazing talent," Derek told Hilaria after his fellow judges already gave their reviews. "One thing with this dance for me personally, if I'm being honest with you, there wasn't enough quickstep. Compared to a lot of quicksteps tonight, I think there could've been a little bit more...It was good but I think that you have potential–"

© Disney via Getty Images Gleb and Hilaria dressed as Star Wars characters for their performance

Carrie cut Derek off and physically poked him in the side, while Bruno chimed in: "Naughty, naughty Derek." But Carrie didn't stop poking Derek until he exclaimed: "By the beard of Zeus!" Finally, Derek was able to give the rest of his feedback to Hilaria. "What I was going to say was to feel like you have that breakout moment where you're like, 'I'm here, look at me, here I am,' there needs to be something that just sets you apart. What is that? Think about that for next week. What's that moment?"

© Disney via Getty Images Derek has been a judge on DWTS for five years

Unfortunately for Hilaria, she won't get to think about that advice for the following week. The mom-of-seven, who was consistently deemed by the judges as a frontrunner, was eliminated at the end of Tuesday night's episode. "This has been an incredible experience," Hilaria said. "I am so grateful to all of you. and I'm grateful to my children and my family."

© Disney via Getty Images Hilaria was a professional dancer in her 20s

Hilaria continued: "This has been wonderful. I'm cheering on everybody in the cast because this has been an amazing time." Hilaria's pro dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, had a glowing response: "I'm so proud of you," he told her. You are a superhero in the dance studio, incredible mom to your amazing seven kids and you put so much love and passion into dance and you're a true inspiration. I'm so happy I had a chance to dance with you."

© Disney/Eric McCandless Andy and Emma were another low-scoring couple

The couples remaining on this season of DWTS are Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, and Andy Richter and Emma Slater.