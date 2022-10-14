Ulta has unveiled THREE new $22 beauty advent calendars for the holiday season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s officially advent calendar season and we can’t wait to get our hands on one (or more!) of our favorite beauty holiday countdowns.

One of our favorite advent calendars is Ulta Beauty's annual gift set, and this year there are THREE to choose from.

We must have been more nice than naughty this year, because Ulta is truly spoiling us with the trio of 12-day holiday countdowns - makeup, bath and nails - and they're only $22 each.

12 Days of Beauty Set, $22, ULTA

Inspired by the zodiac, the 12 Days of Beauty makeup holiday advent calendar includes everything you'll need for the festive season, from eyeshadow to highlhgter, primer to brow gel.

12 Days of Bath Gift Set, $22, ULTA

For a relaxing spa experience at home, there are 12 surprise bath and body gifts in the 12 Days of Bath set, including five special must-have accessories from a sleep mask to a loofah.

12 Days of Nails set, $22, ULTA

Last but certainly not least, this 12-piece set 12 Days of Nails set contains everything you could ever wish for to make sure your manicure is on point through the whole holiday season.

Shop more 2022 holiday advent calendars at ULTA

If like us you're a beauty junkie who can't resist trying new treats, advent calendars are a once-a-year way to get your hands on some fabulous beauty products at a bargain price - and get the thrill of a fabulous beauty gift-per-day during the holidays.

We also love Ulta's other advent calendars, from OPI to The Body Shop, that are just waiting to be snapped up before they sell out, too.

So check out more of ULTA's cool beauty advent calendars - which is your favorite?

OPI Holiday 25 Piece Advent Calendar 2022, $79.95, ULTA

CLARINS Holiday Sparkle 12-piece Gift Set 2022 ($195 value), $78, ULTA

BENEFIT Sincerely Yours Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 ($142 value), $65, ULTA

THE BODY SHOP The Love Big Advent Calendar 2022, $89.99, ULTA

NYX Limited Edition Holiday 24 Day Advent Calendar 2022, $65, ULTA

BARE MINERALS Clean Beauty 12-Day Countdown 2022 ($242 value), $105, ULTA

ESSENCE Happy Holidays Advent Calendar 2022, $44.95, ULTA

