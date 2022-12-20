Stacey Solomon's heartwarming pregnancy announcements with four children The Loose Women star and mum of four knows how to surprise fans!

Stacey Solomon has taken her fans with her on her pregnancy journeys with children Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, and two-year-old Rex, along with baby daughter Rose.

From the Loose Women star's thrilling initial announcements to the beautiful pregnancy photos and heartbreaking revelations of her journey to motherhood, Stacey and her husband Joe Swash are so relatable, and fans love them for it. HELLO! takes a look at how the mum-of-four has announced her previous pregnancies.

Stacey loves to show of her creative flair on Instagram, whether it's building a winter wonderland extravaganza at home or making costumes for Rex's themed birthday parties. Her pregnancy revelations always cause the biggest flurry of excitement on social media…

Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash

Stacey's fourth pregnancy announcement was a family affair

"We are growing another pickle," were the words that sent Stacey's fans over the moon when she shared the heartwarming post on Instagram on 9 June 2021.

In a series of photos taken at Pickle Cottage, the couple's family home, Stacey revealed that she was expecting her fourth child and shared just how excited the family were: "We've never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn't think we would get the chance."

Stacy added: "We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle."

The ITV star also acknowledged that she had been away from social media in the weeks prior. "Sorry I've been so quiet, but we've got something to share with you, I feel nervous for so many reasons," she explained.

The couple have since opened up about their heartbreaking miscarriages and during Stacey's pregnancy with Rose, she made sure to savour the moments with a striking photoshoot ahead of Rose's arrival on 4 October - Stacey's birthday!

Rex Toby Francis Solomon-Swash

This instantly recognisable snap delighted fans

The announcement of Stacey third child was revealed as part of a very amusing Instagram post on 22 February 2019.

Stacey initially teased fans with a cryptic post which simply read: "Every time I go to write anything I sob so… what he said @realjoeswashy", and tagged her partner Joe's Instagram page, which in turn showed a photograph of Stacey fast asleep at their home…

The cute candid photo left fans and Joe baffled initially

Joe wrote: "Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company..."

Suddenly the meaning of all this became crystal clear when Joe continued: "So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby."

The couple then shared a sonogram photograph with the gorgeous caption: "It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now."

Leighton Barham

Stacey revealed the news to reporters following her X Factor success

Hot on the heels of her X Factor appearances, on 28 October 2011, Stacey revealed to keen reporters that she was three months pregnant with her second child, Leighton, with her boyfriend at the time Aaron Barnham.

The ITV star gushed to reporters: "We are really excited. And I'm really looking forward to everything."

Zachary Solomon

Stacey had already welcomed little Zac by the time she found fame

Stacey sprung onto our screens during the sixth series of the X Factor talent show in 2009 which marked her immediate rise to fame and secured a place firmly in fans' hearts.

The Essex-born singer was already raising baby Zac, now 14, from a previous relationship. Strict ITV rules meant that all contestants had to live in a house share together in London, but whenever Stacey had a break from filming the live shows, she would return home to Dagenham to spend quality time with Zachary.

Stacey's hard work juggling motherhood and her career has more than paid off. After making it to the semi-finals of the show, she has become a fan favourite on Loose Women and carved out a name for herself as a domestic goddess!

