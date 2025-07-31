18 celebrity godparents and their famous godchildren from Tim McGraw to Taylor Swift

Jaime King was once a member of Taylor Swift's girl squad, and in 2015 – in the middle of the 1989 tour – the singer hosted a baby shower for the actress' youngest son.

Following a sold out show in Philadelphia, the singer returned to Los Angeles for the star-studded celebrations, which included Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters.

"How can I put this into words… @taylorswift is not only going to be an exquisite Godmother but one of the best friends one could ask for. Thank you Tay for throwing me such an insanely beautiful baby shower," Jaime wrote.

After his birth in July 2015, Taylor flew to LA to meet the young baby, sharing a picture and captioning it: "Meeting my boy."

"Your little hand's wrapped around my finger and it's so quiet in the world tonight," she wrote, referencing lyrics from her song "Never Grow Up".