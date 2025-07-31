18 celebrity godparents and their famous godchildren from Tim McGraw to Taylor Swift

From Taylor Swift to Elton John, Drew Barrymore and Lady Gaga, there are a wealth of celebrities who have been named godparents to their famous friends children.
But did you know Steven Spielberg is actually godfather to two very famous actresses? Do you know the NBA star Lindsay Lohan picked for her son?
Take a look at these celebrity godparents, some of which may surprise you.
Taylor Swift: Godmother to Jaime King's son Leo
Jaime King was once a member of Taylor Swift's girl squad, and in 2015 – in the middle of the 1989 tour – the singer hosted a baby shower for the actress' youngest son.
Following a sold out show in Philadelphia, the singer returned to Los Angeles for the star-studded celebrations, which included Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters.
"How can I put this into words… @taylorswift is not only going to be an exquisite Godmother but one of the best friends one could ask for. Thank you Tay for throwing me such an insanely beautiful baby shower," Jaime wrote.
After his birth in July 2015, Taylor flew to LA to meet the young baby, sharing a picture and captioning it: "Meeting my boy."
"Your little hand's wrapped around my finger and it's so quiet in the world tonight," she wrote, referencing lyrics from her song "Never Grow Up".
Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry: Godparents to Lindsay Lohan's son Luai
Lindsay Lohan welcomed her son Luai in July 2023, fans wondered who may be asked to be the baby boy's godparents.
Well, we found out seven months later when Lindsay and her husband Bader Shammas attended a Golden State Warriors game and Steph Curry signed a game jersey for the couple's infant son Luai.
"To Luai ... Your godparents love you!" read the inscription, revealing that the Freaky Friday actress had asked Steph and his wife Ayesha to be godparents.
The two couples became friends after being introduced by mutual friend, chef Michael Mina, and Ayesha and Lindsay had dinner in Dubai.
"We all just honestly hit it off. We were supposed to have dinner for an hour, just a little meetup, and we ended up spending the whole evening," said Ayesha.
Tyler Perry: Godfather to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet
During Harry and Meghan's titular Netflix documentary, Tyler Perry revealed that the royal pair asked him to be godfather to their daughter Lilibet during a very nervous phone call.
"I go, 'Okay, what's going on?' They said, 'Well, we'd like for you to be Lili's godfather.' I go, 'Whoa!'" Tyler revealed, admitting that he "had to take a minute to take that in".
Vin Diesel: Godfather to Paul Walker's daughter Meadow
Vin Diesel became close friends with Paul Walker during their time on the Fast & Furious franchise, and it's why Paul chose Vin to be his daughter Meadow's godfather.
In the years since Paul's death in 2013, Vin had become a father figure to Meadow, and in 2021 he walked her down the aisle during her October wedding to actor Louis Thornton-Allan.
The pair celebrated in the Dominican Republic in front of an intimate group of family and friends due to the pandemic.
In a video shared on Instagram, Vin could be seen in a cream linen suit as Meadow held onto his arm.
Elizabeth Taylor: Godmother to Paris Jackson
Elizabeth Taylor was close friends with the late Michael Jackson.
The singer asked the actress to be godmother to his daughter Paris so she would have a strong female figure in her life who knew what it was like "growing up in the spotlight'.
Macauley Culkin: Godfather to Paris Jackson
"I am close with Paris," the Home Alone alum said in 2018 of his goddaughter; Macauley was only 17 when Michael asked him to stand in as the ceremonial figure.
"She’s tall, and beautiful and smart," he told Marc Maron, although refused to share anymore because of how protective he was over her.
In 2017 they got matching tattoos.
Jennifer Aniston: Godmother to Courteney Cox's daughter Coco
Jennifer and Courteney became best friends during their 10 years on the show Friends, and so it was no surprise when Courtney asked her co-star to be godmother to her daughter Coco, born in 2004.
"Jennifer has the biggest heart," the actress told PEOPLE, "and there could be no better godmother."
"Happy birthday my sweet Cocolicious! Godmama LOVES you!" Jennifer wrote on social media to celebrate Coco's 17th birthday in 2021.
Bono: Godfather to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's twins, Knox and Vivienne
Brad and Bono have been friends for years, and Angelina and Bono bonded over their shared humanitarian efforts so it's not a surprise to learn that the former couple asked the U2 frontman to be godfather to their twins, Knox and Vivienne, born in 2002.
"We thought it would be wonderful to have someone who shares our values and desire to make a difference," the actor once said of the decision.
Mariska Hargitay: Godmother to Christopher Meloni's daughter Sophia
For decades Mariska has been close friends with her Law & Order co-star Christopher Meloni, to the point where Christopher and his wife Sherman Williams asked Mariska to be their daughter's godmother.
Sophia was born in 2001 and her birth, and the relationship between Christopher and Sherman, "played a really big role" in helping Mariska.
"It made me feel even safer with him, as opposed to: 'Great guy—but single.' Or 'Great guy — except for his romantic life.' Instead, he's this man who is as solid as a rock, and who is that rock in his relationship," she said.
"And I got to lean on it when I needed to. It was like family."
Drew Barrymore: Godmother to Frances Bean Cobain
Courtney Love became close friends with Drew Barrymore, and made the decision to ask Drew to be her daughter's godmother.
Frances Bean Cobain was born in 1992, and her middle name came from the nickname her father Kurt Cobain gave her after he saw the first sonogram photo.
Kurt died in 1994.
Steven Spielberg: Godfather to Gwyneth Paltrow
Major superstar power. Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow both share a godfather: Oscar winning director Steven Speilberg.
Gwyneth's parents Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner asked the director at their daughter's birth to be her godfather.
Steven Spielberg: Godfather to Drew Barrymore
For Drew, Steven assumed the role when she was a young teenager after he met her when she was seven on the set of E.T in 1982.
In 2024 Drew called him "the only person in my life to this day that ever was a parental figure," and shared that at one point she asked him to be her father.
He declined and later became her godfather.
At the time of filming E.T. Drew's father was abusive, and she was in the early stages of her alcohol and drug abuse.
Drew would stay with Steven and his family on weekends, as well as take her to Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm.
Eva Longoria: Godmother to David & Victoria Beckham's children Cruz and Harper
Eva has been friends with Victoria for decades, and was given the honor of being godmother to their youngest two children, Cruz and Harper.
Eva was in attendance for their baptism, and for Harper in particular, Eva has taken a keen interest in helping to raise her, even being there for her first steps.
Elton John: Godfather to David & Victoria Beckham's sons Romeo and Brooklyn
Elton and his husband David Furnish were asked to be Brooklyn and Romeo's godparents, after being friends with the pair for years; Elton famously made a cameo in the 1997 Spice World movie.
The families have vacationed together over the years, but Elton was forced to miss Brooklyn's 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz because his tour was scheduled to stop in Kentucky.
But in 2025, Elton who tagged the pair on a social media post for their anniversary, writing: "Happy Anniversary to the sweetest, most loving couple."
Dolly Parton: Godmother to Miley Cyrus
"I've loved her through the years and watched her grow up, and I've seen how smart she is and how talented she is," Dolly once said of her goddaughter Miley.
"If she needs my opinion on something I will surely give it [but] I would never dream of calling her and saying, 'Well why are you doing this?' or, 'You shouldn't do this or that…' She's just trying to find her own place and wings and learn to fly."
Joan Collins: Godmother to Cara Delevingne
Dame Joan has been friends with Cara's parents, Pandora and Charles, for decades, and so it made sense for the pair to ask the actress to be their youngest daughter's godmother.
"Cara was an amazing child. Her favorite expression was 'mine'. That's the youngest of three: 'Mine, mine' ... [She] loved dancing to the Spice Girls, showing off the nicest routines," Joan once said of watching Cara's early years.
Jamie Lee Curtis: Godmother to Jake Gyllenhaal
Showbiz is Jake Gyllenhaal's middle-name – his mom is writer, dad is a director, sister is an actor, and so of course his godmother is Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee.
The pair made the decision to live together during the COVID pandemic, and Jake shared that Jamie's love gives him "strength and gives me love at times [that] I’ve definitely needed it, and I hope I can be the same for her".
Tim McGraw: Godfather to Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts' son Rhodes
Garrett Hedlund first met Tim McGraw in 2004 when they appeared in the Friday Night Lights movie as father and son, and then again in the 2010 movie Country Strong.
They became incredibly close, to the point that when Emma Roberts was pregnant and Garrett told him the news, Tim said: "I'm the godfather".
"We've remained such close friends and I've seen his children, his daughters, from the time they were one, three and five," the Tron star said, speaking of Gracie, Audrey and Maggie.
"He's the best. After around 12 weeks of Emma being pregnant, I called him, and the first thing he said was, 'I'm the godfather.' So, how can you argue?"
Lady Gaga: Godmother to Elton John's sons Zachary and Elijah
"She's a great role model," Elton revealed of his friend Gaga, explaining why he asked her to be godmother to his sons, Zachary and Elijah.
"She's been a great godmother to Zachary. She came to bathe him in Las Vegas. She was already dressed to go to the show, and she was sitting there and she bathed him, and she was, like, dressed like Audrey Hepburn, and she fed him.
"We're all bonkers in this business, but we're human beings at the same time."