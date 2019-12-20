﻿
Strictly Come Dancing pros and their cute babies - from Ola and James Jordan to Pasha Kovalev

Meet the future generation of Strictly professionals!

Strictly Come Dancing pros and their cute babies - from Ola and James Jordan to Pasha Kovalev
Strictly Come Dancing pros and their cute babies - from Ola and James Jordan to Pasha Kovalev

Chloe Ash
Strictly Come Dancing has seen the likes of Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev, as well as Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, fall in love during their time on the show. And while there have been other couples, these lovebirds have gone on to create beautiful families! Here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a look at all the other Strictly professionals - current and old - who have heard the pitter-patter of tiny feet, including the newest addition to the Strictly family - Ola and James Jordan's newborn baby girl Ella! Keep reading to meet the Strictly babies…

James and Ola Jordan

These former Strictly stars welcomed their baby daughter Ella via Caesarean section at 9.20am on 27 February. Sharing their happy news with HELLO!, new mum Ola gushed: "As soon as they put her on my chest, she stopped crying and opened her eyes and looked at me. Our bond was there from the first second." The professional dancers, who have been married since 2003, have had a difficult three-year journey to become parents, which saw them turn to IVF. Opening up about the exact moment they first laid eyes on Ella, James recalled: "It's horrible to watch someone you love go through surgery and you feel so helpless. Every time a machine made a noise I was asking what was going on.

"I couldn't relax. I'm a control freak so it's hard not to be able to do anything to help. Then came the Lion King moment when they held her up above the screen for us to see her. We burst into tears." He added: "I could stare at her all day. I didn't want to let her go."

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Former Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev and his wife Rachel Riley announced the birth of their daughter Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva on 18 December. Their baby girl had a dramatic entrance into the world two weeks after her due date as Rachel's labour was so quick she didn't make it to hospital and gave birth at their home. "Couldn't be more in love," Rachel wrote as she shared photos of their newborn on Twitter.

Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson had their baby girl Mia back in July 2019, and the Strictly dancer is besotted. Three days after, he went on Loose Women and said: "Just three days and it feels like three years. Joking, joking. I just wanted to say it's been amazing, it's so rewarding. Thank you to everyone for your lovely messages and support. It's been incredible." Turning to Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington, he said: "And without them, I'd be dying because they've been supporting me every day. So, thank you to these two, you're going to the best uncles to my baby girl. Thank you, I love you."

Anton du Beke 

Anton du Beke became a father in 2017 after welcoming twins with his then-girlfriend, Hannah Summers, who he later married in secret shortly after the birth. The couple had tried for a baby for a while before resorting to IVF treatment. And after three months, they conceived twins named George and Henrietta.

In May 2019, Anton joined This Morning for a new presenting role in a four-part cooking segment called Anton du Bake's Baking Fails. In the first episode, Anton created a tasty looking Victoria sponge cake at his family home, and viewers were not only delighted to watch his baking efforts, but they also got to see his two-year-old twins for the first time. 

When George and Henrietta arrived into the world, Anton announced the news on Instagram with a picture of two dance shoes, one with a pink bow and one with a blue bow alongside a picture of a top hat and dancing cane. The picture was captioned by Anton as: "Oh my! The little dancing feet have arrived. Mum and twins are perfect, and dad is ridiculously excited!"

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen

Ben Cohen and Kristina were partnered together for the eleventh series of Strictly Come Dancing, waltzing their way to the ninth week in 2013. Months after the show ended it was announced that married Ben Cohen had confirmed a relationship with Kristina despite having twin girls with his then wife, Abby Blayney. In 2016, Kristina and Ben announced the birth of their daughter, Milena Rihanoff-Cohen shortly after Ben and Abby had finalised their divorce. Talking exclusively to HELLO! about the birth, Kristina explained: "I can't even begin to describe the pain, but it’s an insanely proud moment when you see your baby for the first time. It’s such an incredible feeling of love."

Brendan Cole

Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe Hobbs had the best Christmas present of all in 2012 when Zoe gave birth to their daughter, Aurelia, on Christmas Day. Six years later, in March 2018, the couple announced that they had introduced their son, Dante, into the world. In November 2018, during an appearance on Loose Women, Brendan explained that he had been having difficulties bonding with Dante, despite never having an issue forming a close relationship with Aurelia. He stated: "I can barely even speak about it. With mothers, there's post-natal depression and there's quite a big percentage of people who experience it. With fathers it's not really talked about. I just thought to myself 'why am I not bonding?'" Brendan went on to explain that after six weeks things changed and his relationship with his son began to thrive.

Aliona Vilani

HELLO! exclusively broke the news in 2018 that Aliona Vilani and husband Vincent Kavanagh were now parents to daughter Bella, born in June. The Russian-Kazakh professional dancer, best known for winning series nine with Harry Judd, explained the couple were "genuinely so blessed and happy" with their new bundle of joy.

Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova

The couple, both professionals who starred in series six of Strictly Come Dancing, excelled with their partners throughout the competition, with Darren taking home the glitter ball in 2004 with Jill Halfpenny and Lilia in 2005 with Darren Gough. Darren and Lilia welcomed their daughter Valentina Rosa in early 2015 and it seems Valentina is set to follow in her parents dancing footsteps with Darren uploading a video of Valentina, now three, and himself attempting the famous Dirty Dancing pose.

Nadiya Bychkova

Nadiya Bychkova was one of three new starters who joined the Strictly professionals in 2017. In 2018 she was partnered with Lee Ryan but the pair were sadly evicted from the competition in the second week. When away from the TV dancefloor, the 29-year-old World Champion spends quality time with her two-year-old daughter with fiancé Matija Skarabot, a famous Slovenian.

Gleb Savchenko

Gleb Savchenko became a professional dancer for the thirteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, dancing his way to fifth place with partner Anita Rani. However, Gleb chose not to return for the fourteenth series, deciding he wanted to spend more time with his wife and daughter, Olivia. In 2017, Gleb and wife, Elena Samodanova announced they were expecting their second child, Zalara, who was born in the August.

Erin Boag

Erin, who began dancing at the age of three, made the tough decision to leave the hit BBC show, after ten years as she decided to start a family. Shortly after leaving, Erin and business consultant, Peter, welcomed baby Ewan into their family in 2014. Erin and Peter spoke exclusively to HELLO! after the birth and explained that Ewan was born on Peter's 50th birthday: "When Ewan was born, they wrapped him up, handed him to Peter and I said, 'Happy Birthday.' It was a moment I'll treasure forever." Erin also revealed that dancing partner and long-term friend, Anton du Beke, even became Ewan's godfather!

Vincent Simone

Vincent, who appeared in Strictly Come Dancing from 2006 until 2012 became a father to two sons, Luca, born in 2009 and Matteo in 2013 with then girlfriend, Susan Duddy. The couple wedded shortly after the births in 2015 at Castle Leslie in County Monaghan in Ireland. Vincent and Susan exclusively explained to HELLO! that they had moved away from London and to the countryside in Northern Ireland, closer to Susan's family and away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Susan stated that their choice to leave the city was due to suffering from anxiety, finding herself in: "not an ideal situation when you have a husband who is on the road touring. My parents are here in Northern Ireland, as are my brothers and sister, and I needed that network around me."

