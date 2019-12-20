Strictly Come Dancing has seen the likes of Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev, as well as Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, fall in love during their time on the show. And while there have been other couples, these lovebirds have gone on to create beautiful families! Here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a look at all the other Strictly professionals - current and old - who have heard the pitter-patter of tiny feet, including the newest addition to the Strictly family - Ola and James Jordan's newborn baby girl Ella! Keep reading to meet the Strictly babies…
James and Ola Jordan
These former Strictly stars welcomed their baby daughter Ella via Caesarean section at 9.20am on 27 February. Sharing their happy news with HELLO!, new mum Ola gushed: "As soon as they put her on my chest, she stopped crying and opened her eyes and looked at me. Our bond was there from the first second." The professional dancers, who have been married since 2003, have had a difficult three-year journey to become parents, which saw them turn to IVF. Opening up about the exact moment they first laid eyes on Ella, James recalled: "It's horrible to watch someone you love go through surgery and you feel so helpless. Every time a machine made a noise I was asking what was going on.
"I couldn't relax. I'm a control freak so it's hard not to be able to do anything to help. Then came the Lion King moment when they held her up above the screen for us to see her. We burst into tears." He added: "I could stare at her all day. I didn't want to let her go."