7 hidden gems you can find on eBay's Certified Refurbished shop: From Dyson to washing machines

Our home tech and household appliances have been working overtime during lockdown, but if upgrading yours seems a little too privey right now, we've found an affordable way to buy your washing machines, vacuum cleaners and TVs with big discounts: refurbished products.

While many brands sell refurbished tech and home appliances, we’ve become obsessed with shopping eBay’s Certified Refurbished shop, a hub of refurbished electronics and home appliances from big name brands including Dyson, Samsung and Apple - all for less.

All of the featured products are like-new, manufactured approved and come with a one-year guarantee for peace of mind – winner. We’ve scoured eBay’s reburbished shop for the best deals to snap up before they sell out…

Dyson hairdyer

Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, £239.99, eBay

Celebrities and beauty insiders all sing the praises of the Dyson hairdryer, lauded for its ability to dry and smooth hair without damaging it. Perhaps the feature we love most, though, is that it cuts drying time in half – meaning we can hit the snooze button in the morning. RRP £299.99.

Apple MacBook

Air Apple MacBook Air i3 13in 2020, £799.95, eBay

This MacBook Air 2020 has a 13in screen and 256GB of storage for all your home and work tech needs. Free shipping and a 30-day return policy are also included, along with a one year manufacturer warranty.

Nespresso coffee machine

Krups Nespresso Vertuo 1.2L pod coffee machine, £89.99, eBay

A decent coffee machine is a must when working from home. This Krups Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine makes the perfect cup every time, and has four cup size settings so you can pour yourself a large one. RRP £199.99.

Einhell electric lawn trimmer

Einhell electric lawn trimmer, £29.95, eBay

We’re throwing money at getting our gardens looking ship shape, and everyone needs a lawn trimmer in their garden kit. Perfect for trimming edges, hedges and small patches of grass, this refurbished electric lawn trimmer is an easy to use tool to see your garden through the summer. RRP: £44.99.

Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner

Dyson Cyclone V10 absolute cordless vacuum, £399.99, eBay

A Dyson vacuum is the crème da la crème, but you can’t beat their cordless vacuum cleaner for zipping around the house with. It has up to 60minutes run time before it needs charging, and can be turned into a handheld vacuum cleaner in one click. RRP: £449.99.

Eve mattress

Eve Sleep mattress, £319.60, eBay

You can save 60% on Eve’s award-winning memory foam mattress via the refurbished shop. The mattress has to meet a long list of refurbished requirements before being re-sold, and the outer cover is replaced too.

It also comes with a five-year manufacturer warranty for extra peace of mind.

AEG washing machine

AEG 9000 series freestanding washing machine, £519.99, eBay

This AEG washing machine is super high-tech, boasting a whole host of options to make getting your household’s laundry done quicker, and easier.

There’s steam programmes to remove odours and creases, stain action options and an ultra-quick wash that takes 20minutes – plus, can take a pretty impressive 9kg load.

Philips smart TV

Philips 50inch Smart 4K Ultra HD Ambilight LED TV, £402.99, eBay

Philips’ ultra HD TV amps up your binge-watching and then some. The crystal clear picture is razor sharp while the 3 sided Ambilight immerses you into your favourite films like never before by shining LED light onto you wall.

Sage ice cream maker

Sage The Smart Scoop ice cream and frozen yoghurt maker, £259.99, eBay

Summer is a-coming and forget your paddling pool or outdoor pizza oven – it’s all about the ice cream maker. Who doesn’t want frozen yoghurt or crazy homemade ice cream concoctions on tap?

This ice cream maker has four pre-programmed settings to help or go wild and do it yourself.

