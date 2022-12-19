Victoria and David Beckham's upgraded countryside home away from the media - full tour This is only one of three fantastic homes owned by the family

Victoria and David Beckham divide their time between three beautiful homes in the picturesque Cotwolds of the UK, London, and sunny Miami. Each property boasts its own fascinating features, and between Victoria's creative eye and David's sporty spirit, some of their upgrades are rather surprising.

The most recent addition to their Cotswolds home is a £50,000 safari-style tent. The grand entertaining space has been installed near a lake on their property and is just perfect for entertaining or relaxing when Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper get together.

Combined with an Estonian-style sauna, plunge pool, football pitch and swimming pool, it is one of many amazing amenities within the grounds of the luxurious barn conversion, which is now estimated to be worth £12million. Read on for a full tour…

While Romeo previously had his own tennis court on the estate, it has since been converted into a football pitch. On the sides, David has installed a wooden viewing platform so friends and family can watch and cheer along from the side-lines whenever there is a match happening.

We got a first look at the family's incredible outdoor swimming pool when Romeo joined his girlfriend Mia for a swim in July 2020. It appears to be located within a hidden walled garden with a wooden gate leading to the rest of the estate, and has colourful plants and trees in a border behind it.

The former Spice Girl star posed for a selfie in the mirror of her home office, which is designed with geometric hardwood flooring and exposed brick walls with one formed of floor-to-ceiling windows with brown floor-length curtains. For seating, there are two mustard yellow velvet armchairs, while a wooden desk sits at the far end of the room against the window.

Victoria keeps a table lamp and a vase of flowers on the desk, and there is an additional black metal floor lamp in one corner. A large olive green rug adds warmth to the space.

Victoria shared a rare look inside the family kitchen when she worked from home during the coronavirus lockdown. The beautiful space has exposed brick walls and bottle green cabinets with wooden worktops and copper pans hanging from the ceiling. A chandelier adds a glamorous finishing touch.

The perfect place to cook up a feast, the kitchen features a wood-burning pizza oven, a large wooden dining table and green fitted cabinets.

Victoria revealed a look inside the home's meticulously organised pantry, with shelves arranged according to each specific kind of condiment.

Fans got a peek inside the family dining room when guests including Eva Longoria gathered for Harper and Cruz's baptism before Christmas 2019. The room has a long wooden dining table with a striking chandelier hanging overhead, with exposed brick walls and a fireplace at one end.

Romeo also celebrated his 16th birthday in the dining room. The teenager sat on a patterned rug in front of their long wooden dining table, which is lined by wooden and leather-backed chairs.

The other side of the room appears to have a mezzanine balcony level, while glass doors lead out into the garden, making it ideal for summer dinner parties.

The living room features an exposed brick wall surrounding the fireplace and wooden beams running across the low ceilings, where spotlights have also been integrated for extra light. It looks like the perfect spot for a cosy night in, with lots of candles positioned both by the fireplace and on a tray on the wooden coffee table, with green tartan carpets adding an unexpected finishing touch.

The family home has two leather benches where Brooklyn or the rest of the family can sit and relax by the fire. David and Victoria have placed a gold candelabra next to the fireplace.

The fashion designer gave fans a peek inside her and David's bedroom after receiving a sweet surprise from Harper, a heart made from petals on top of their white duvet cover, and two soft toys in the centre.

Cruz's bedroom features white-washed wooden panelling on the walls, and a plain white duvet cover with dark piping around the edges.

Romeo also has wooden panelling on the walls of his bedroom, which shows the heritage of their house – a barn conversion.

Retired England footballer splashed out on an incredible investment for their country home; a cabin that houses a sauna and steam room for the ultimate relaxation.

David and Victoria have been particularly focused on transforming the garden at their Cotswolds home, enlisting a Chelsea Flower Show winner to fulfil their vision of creating a "fairytale" garden complete with its own natural swimming pond and garden. It also appears to have sprawling lawns and a great outdoor seating area where the family can enjoy al fresco dinners and barbecues together in the summer.

The Cotswolds home has a spacious outdoor area, including a gravel driveway lined by trees and plants. Eventually, David and Victoria want to add an orchard and croquet lawn to their garden at the property.

