View Galleries
-
Take a peek inside I'm a Celebrity star Emily Atack's stylish London home
-
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's gorgeous New York home sells for £4.95million – take a look!
-
Get an access-all-areas look inside Holly Willoughby's beautiful family home
-
Inside Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha's London family home
Nadia Sawalha has become hugely popular on social media after sharing an insight into family life on her Instagram channel...
-
Get a sneak peek inside Gary Barlow's gorgeous family home
Although Gary Barlow spends much of his time touring both with Take That and solo, he says there's no place quite like home.