With people around the globe spending more time at home than ever before amid the coronavirus lockdown, what better time to see inside the stunning living rooms where some of our favourite celebrities are self-isolating?
Even if we don't quite have the budget for these jaw-dropping celebrity homes, we can learn a thing or two from their interior design skills. From Robert Downey Jr's colourful fireplace to Catherine Zeta-Jones' scenic views across Manhattan, the living room is usually the coolest room in the house. Take a look through the gallery to see more of our favourite celebrity living rooms. Which is your favourite?
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly
Both Ant and Dec gave fans a rare look inside their homes when they hosted Saturday Night Takeaway from their respective living rooms in March. While Dec has opted for soft tones of cream in his home, with a light sofa and table lamp, Ant and his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett have opted for a bolder colour palette. Their living room has blue wooden panelled walls, with a complementing velvet sofa offset by yellow cushions. Love!