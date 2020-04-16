﻿
12 Photos | Homes

12 enviable outdoor kitchens and dining areas: David Beckham, Jennifer Lopez & more

Al fresco dining just got a whole lot better in these celebrity gardens

12 enviable outdoor kitchens and dining areas: David Beckham, Jennifer Lopez & more
You're reading

12 enviable outdoor kitchens and dining areas: David Beckham, Jennifer Lopez & more

1/12
Next

Christine Lampard breaks down in tears during emotional Loose Women special – watch
Chloe Best
1-David-Beckham-bbq-Cotswolds
Photo: © Instagram
1/12

Not content with having jaw-dropping kitchens that many of us could only dream of, these celebrities have created amazing outdoor kitchens and dining areas that take al fresco meals to the next level. From incredible pizza ovens and state-of-the-art barbecues to poolside cabanas, they're putting our gardens to shame! Keep reading to see some of the most enviable setups…

David Beckham

Not only can David and Victoria Beckham enjoy homemade pizzas at their Cotswolds home, but they can also host family barbecues in the stunning garden of their barn conversion. The family has a barbecue setup on the patio area, with a wooden table for dining and lights strung across so they can still stay outside after dark.

2-John-Torode-pizza-oven
Photo: © Instagram
2/12

John Torode

Rather than a traditional barbecue, celebrity chef John Torode has invested in a £999 Morsø outdoor oven for the garden of his home with wife Lisa Faulkner. John shared a look at the oven on Instagram, telling fans: "It’s pizza night and the @morsouk is fired up with the wonderful @whittleandflamecharcoal. All sustainable. Great flavour and kind to the environment."

3-James-Martin-garden
Photo: © Instagram
3/12

James Martin

It appears a pizza oven is a must-have for our celebrities, as chef James Martin also has one in the garden of his stunning home. He has the most idyllic space for outdoor dining; in this huge garden with scenic country views.

RELATED: See inside James Martin's house

4-Courteney-Cox-pool-outdoor-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
4/12

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox is lucky enough to live in a beautiful Malibu beach house, so it's little surprise that she has a fully-equipped outdoor kitchen to take advantage of the Californian climate. Positioned at the end of her swimming pool with its own dining area, it's the perfect spot for pool parties.

5-Nigella-Lawson-garden-dining
Photo: © Instagram
5/12

Nigella Lawson

Proving you can still have a jaw-dropping outdoor dining area in the UK, Nigella Lawson has transformed her garden into a tranquil oasis with a pagoda lit up with fairy lights and a dining table flanked by red chairs at the middle.

6-Jennifer-Lopez-bbq-cabana
Photo: © Instagram
6/12

Jennifer Lopez

The Miami mansion where Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been isolating during the coronavirus pandemic boasts a barbecue cabana next to their wet-edge swimming pool, where the family filmed a series of Instagram videos together.

MORE: Beautiful celebrity gardens to inspire you

7-Kendall-Jenner-outdoor-patio
Photo: © Instagram
7/12

Kendall Jenner

Al fresco dining and drinking doesn't get much better than at Kendall Jenner's LA home, which has a large fire pit lined by seats where she and her friends can sit after dark, with views of her swimming pool with pink underwater lighting.

8-Peter-Andre-garden-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

Peter Andre

Peter Andre surprised his wife Emily with a garden makeover in 2019, and it appears he too had outdoor entertaining in mind. Their huge dining table features a fire pit at the centre, and is surrounded by a large cushioned corner sofa and four chairs where all of the family can gather.

9-Catherine-Zeta-Jones-garden-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram
9/12

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine prides herself on her interior design skills, and they look to extend to the outside of her home too. A terrace at the back of her home was transformed for a dinner party with a perfectly-laid table featuring a floral centerpiece, and even an ornate chandelier hanging overhead.

RELATED: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' New York home

10-Kris-Jenner-Palm-Springs-dining
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

 Kris Jenner

With a large family to cater for, it's little surprise that Kris Jenner has a huge outdoor dining area at her Palm Springs holiday home. The square wooden dining table sits on a covered terrace, but there is another bar seating area and loungers positioned in the sun by the swimming pool.

11-Jenna-Dewan-house-terrace
11/12

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan put a focus on indoor-outdoor living when she renovated the home she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee. Wrap-around glass doors open out from the living room onto a stunning terrace, which features a covered dining area, as well as informal seating next to the pool.

(Photo: AllModern)

12-Patsy-Palmer-garden-malibu
Photo: © Instagram
12/12

Patsy Palmer

Former EastEnders star made her followers green with envy when she revealed the garden at her Malibu home on Instagram. Styled with sofas, a large table and fire pit, a barbecue and impressive sea views, we'd never want to eat inside!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...