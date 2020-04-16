12 enviable outdoor kitchens and dining areas: David Beckham, Jennifer Lopez & more

Not content with having jaw-dropping kitchens that many of us could only dream of, these celebrities have created amazing outdoor kitchens and dining areas that take al fresco meals to the next level. From incredible pizza ovens and state-of-the-art barbecues to poolside cabanas, they're putting our gardens to shame! Keep reading to see some of the most enviable setups…
David Beckham
Not only can David and Victoria Beckham enjoy homemade pizzas at their Cotswolds home, but they can also host family barbecues in the stunning garden of their barn conversion. The family has a barbecue setup on the patio area, with a wooden table for dining and lights strung across so they can still stay outside after dark.