Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's super-organised family home

It has been over 18 months since Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash moved into their 'together home' with her two sons, and the pair have wasted no time in putting their own stamp on the property, where they welcomed their baby son Rex together in June 2019. Both share regular glimpses inside their home on Instagram, showing their on-trend tropical bedding, Stacey's son Leighton's one-of-a-kind bed, and the amazing autumnal display the couple had installed outside the front door as an early birthday gift to Stacey. In recent weeks, Stacey has wowed fans with her organisation hacks, and regularly shares glimpses inside their super-tidy house with her 'tap to tidy' posts on Instagram.
The living room is one of the recent rooms to have a makeover, with the built-in shelving surrounding the television removed to make way for this neater space, where her children's toys are stored away in baskets, and baby Rex has his own ball pool next to the TV. Keep reading to see more of Stacey and Joe's home…