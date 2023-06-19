Your horoscope for the week ahead: 19th to 25th June 2023

ARIES

The subtle effects of Neptune can feel somewhat whoozy or woo-woo. You need to up your vibration to make the most of this creative inspiration. Meanwhile, tune into the peak light of the Summer Solstice midweek which pulses with a real feeling of feeling at home wherever you are.

TAURUS

Neptune adds both the numinous and the nonsense to ordinary life. It’s a time for making allowances whilst seeing with razor sharp vision exactly what’s going on. Your perceived value and internal self confidence are being re-aligned so remember everything radiates from within. Summer Solstice triggers such a creative flow of ideas you’re on a roll.

GEMINI

Paradoxically the darkest point of the Moon cycle is at New Moon which explains why you may have been startled by shadows on Sunday’s New Moon in Gemini. Switch on the light and you’ll see that this is all part of a new and inspiring cycle that’s leading you to live a life of greater imagination.

CANCER

Your habit of going into your shell isn’t truly about avoiding or distancing. It’s really an act of self-healing that is very necessary for your psyche. As a sensitive empath you pick up so much from other people that you seek sanctuary and spiritual solace. Summer Solstice is your moment to venture out in the world again.

LEO

If you feel others are hard to read and understand perhaps you need to resort to your own time and space. As Summer Solstice approaches you could be tempted into your private lair whilst you contemplate your next steps. Very soon you’ll see things straighten out and with Mars and Venus in Leo a playful and exciting chapter is about to begin.

VIRGO

Current confusion is interfering with your desire for orderliness. However, you can’t controlother people’s timing and therefore going with the flow is advisable. Meanwhile theSummer Solstice brings energy and light to the people angle of your chart. A perfect time toseek out those with whom you can collaborate.

LIBRA

You are a natural born negotiator but you’re finding someone is operating from an alternate parallel reality! It’s difficult to find connection so wait things out until late June when clarity returns and things match up again. Your quest for harmony is very much about finding the right time and place.

SCORPIO

Your intuition is hugely valuable in the current celestial landscape. For a start there is anelement of mirage being presented which your sixth sense is picking up. Trust your instinctsand gut feeling for the truth. It’s important to verify what you’re being told and to beprepared to sit things out until things clear.

SAGITTARIUS

Getting drawn into other people’s scenarios can be draining even for someone with your- vitality. The issue is that they are not seeing sense and are changing the narrative to suit themselves. Give them a wide berth and focus instead on interesting prospects that are lighting you up.

CAPRICORN

The Sun’s move into Cancer and the relationship zone of your chart brings connections withothers that could prove hugely important in early July. For now you’re needing to be fluidand flexible whilst maintaining your own bottom line protocols. It’s a balancing act thatensures your available for offers but still your own person.

AQUARIUS

Whilst you enjoy being playful you don’t want to feel that what you’re doing is a complete waste of your time. Keeping things real is an important anchor whilst you explore the outer reaches of inspiration and imagination. Since the Sun is moving to accent what you share with others the coming weeks bring impactful encounters.

PISCES

There are question marks that cannot be answered whilst Neptune’s veils are in place. It could be that you are not seeing clearly and simply need a little more time before 20/20vision can be restored. For now, your Piscean capacity to coast will come in useful and what’s more in this you will find your happy place.