Your weekly horoscope revealed for June 26th to July 2nd 2023

ARIES

As you are something of a pioneer, striking out into the unknown isn’t a problem for you. Perhaps you’re even in need of a new challenge and relish the idea of tackling something that takes you out of your comfort zone. It’s not as if it’s Everest. You’ll be setting up base camp before you know it.

TAURUS

Some Taureans are living on adrenaline care of volatile Uranus keeping you on your toes. Which is why you need to be the calm within rather than identifying too much with what’s going on outside of you. Change is inevitable, but can be exciting and offer a new lease of life.

GEMINI

Fortunately you’re not averse to a pop-up scenario even if others believe it disrupts the status quo. Take it in your stride and focus on steadying the on-going financial strategies towards a more secure future. Manifesting is really an inside job so first up is to believe you are deserving.

CANCER

Something important is going to come out of a discussion. Even if you considered walking away, there’s some very positive opportunities that can be brought home. As next week’s Full Moon in Capricorn offers resolution, why not give things a go?

LEO

As you are playing host to the twin planets of love and desire in Leo and both Venus and Mars are cavorting with electric Uranus this week you can expect some fireworks. Spectacular perhaps and rather surprising. It’s time to put your wishes out there.

VIRGO

If someone is pulling the rug your reflex action is to stand on it! If you can buy yourself some time and open up a common sense discussion then it’s perfectly possible to reach a conclusion that will satisfy both parties. Be willing to address an uncomfortable truth and achieve a result.

LIBRA

You’re finding others are jumpy and excitable under the Uranus cross-fire. However, your capacity to stabilise an awkward situation is legendary so this is a week where you need to use your social skills to save the day. Start by finding out exactly what others want – and then what is possible.

SCORPIO

In an ideal world you’d be planning something that captures your imagination and promises great evolution. This can still happen, however there are elements that you haven’t yet considered that need to be added into the mix. Greet the unexpected as a message to think right outside of the box.

SAGITTARIUS

You're a big picture person but there are financials to put right this week. Go micro and apply yourself to creating something that what needs to be thought through. There’s still plenty of opportunity to add your expansive flourish at a later date.

CAPRICORN

Points of interest are capturing your attention – particularly involving yourability to work in tandem with another party. Whether it’s an individual or an organisation there’s much to be gained by pooling your resources and know-how. You could be better together.

AQUARIUS

Your unruly ruling planet Uranus is strutting his maverick stuff this week. But you love it! Especially when you can do the unthinkable and effect a break through that has needed to happen for a long time. Show someone it’s actually sensible to cross that barrier.

PISCES



Reaching a point of no-return requires a deep breath but as it’s been coming for a long time you should view it as a mile-stone that marks the next stage of your onward journey. Look on it as a liberation and a release from what you’ve already outgrown.