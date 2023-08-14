Your horoscope for the week ahead: 14th to 20th August 2023

ARIES

Heart energy is the currency of this week as the New Moon in the sign of the big cat activates all that inspires you. Add more of what you love into your life. Being free spirited, big hearted and expressive opens up new possibilities or reconnects you to what’s been lost- and returns it to you with extra shine.

TAURUS

The change going on inside of you is so personal that it may be invisible to the naked eye. Others won’t be aware that you’ve outgrown the old loop until you’re ready for the big reveal. Your take on an old situations is going to be a departure from the norm and free you from that repeat rut.

GEMINI

The freedom to travel on an open road is paramount for Geminis so you welcome a new setting which stimulates your creative drive. New ideas and formats keep your mind whirling as you process the adjustments faster than anyone else. However, don’t be surprised if others are more resistant to change. Show them the way.

CANCER

A New Moon suggests it’s time to venture out of your shell and cast around for ways to add to your material or personal world. As radical Uranus looks set to offer you something you haven’t considered before this is an ideal moment to take a fresh look at what would addvalue to your life in ways that open a new chapter.

LEO

There’s nothing like a New Moon in your own sign which is plugged into free-wheeling Uranus to kick-start a revolution! Therefore take a look at all you’ve outgrown and how you can move on. Events will develop rapidly so get ready to respond at a moment’s notice and experience what it’s really like to live in the moment.

VIRGO

If you’re feeling unsettled in your psyche, put it down to the volatile effects of the New Moon plugged into Uranus. What’s coming up is something you haven’t anticipated and it’s worth your while exploring what it has to offer in terms of a fresh take on an old issue. Make yourself available for a growth spurt.

LIBRA

The changing places and faces that accompany this week’s ‘fresh start’ aspects provide new impetus for you to forge connections which could prove valuable. New energy means new possibilities, so stir yourself to see what lies outside the city walls of your psyche. It could re-vamp everything you though you knew!

SCORPIO

The New Moon signals new elements that light your fire this week. New prospects and projects, even an entirely new set-up. You might be the one with the restless spirit or on the receiving end of something that signals changes afoot. Whichever way it comes you are in a process of renewal, Scorpio style!

SAGITTARIUS

You could find yourself in the position of being able to disentangle yourself from an old situation in one fell swoop. The New Moon’s plug-in to radical Uranus can alter the status quo in the blink of an eye. So be vigilant when it comes to making the right choices in the heat of the moment.

CAPRICORN

Even if you’re a great one for maintaining the status quo, you have to admit there’s something to be gained from scoping out a new arrangement which would give you greater freedom and flexibility. The New Moon opens your eyes to something different and for once, you’re more than open to it.

AQUARIUS

The disrupter planet Uranus is very much centre stage this week with its fingerprints all over Wednesday’s New Moon. Always the exception to the rule, you welcome this ‘outlier’ energy. Intriguingly, a relationship is the source of the unexpected whether it’s a love-bomb or an about-turn.

PISCES



The shake-ups in this climate of the unexpected could be surprising but offer you a new thread in life. You can’t get your head around all of it at once, but simply need to explore what lies on the other side as an offering of what could be. View it as a a chance to experiment.