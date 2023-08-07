Weekly horoscope for 7th to 13th August 2023

ARIES

The purpose of Venus retrograde is to make peace with your past so you can move onto your future. Especially where close relationships are concerned. Most of all it's about self-healing so prime yourself to move up a level in terms of self-esteem.

TAURUS

Generous Jupiter in Taurus is the epitome of the feel-good factor. Take every opportunity to bask in the positives, especially when Uranus is playing the maverick to a retrograde Venus and people are acting strangely out of character. Give them space.

GEMINI

A shout out to the rebel planet Uranus which is going to keep you on your toes in the coming days. He's fun as long as you can move quickly to a rapidly changing turn of events. Enter into the air of excitement and be first to see the good that's coming your way.

CANCER

As your idea of satisfaction means emotional connection you are rarely dazzled by the material realm alone. However, there’s a chance of something that is so rare, you wouldn't want to miss out by stubbornly clinging to the past. Explore what's on offer and inwardly digest.

LEO

Since you've been trying to find new ways to shine and be in the field of your luminous self, Venus retrograde has thrown up the contrasts between what's standing in your way and how you would like things to be. Take your time because your life is in a process of re-arrangement.

VIRGO

Letting go of what's been bothering you and focusing on all the positives in your life is key at this time when you are poised between your past and yourfuture. Worrying blocks the good stuff from coming in so the less you do of it the better.

LIBRA

Re-assessing the give and take of relating is essential now in order to get yourself into better balance. If you've been glossing over the inequalities then dare to look at the unvarnished truth. You can re-arrange the pieces now and besides, some are falling away of their own accord.

SCORPIO

It's interesting to take a look at those things you've outgrown at this point. People, projects and patterns. Venus retrograde is a good moment to assess what you want to take with you and to have the courage to ditch the things that are low vibration.

SAGITTARIUS

What needs regenerating in your life at the moment? Venus and Uranus are ready to shake things up and you're in need of a new direction. Jupiter'sturning up the volume to the max so you can't ignore your desire to play bigger and better.

CAPRICORN

The Leo energy can sometimes make you feel that you're around so many attention-seeking prima donnas. However, you could also tune into your owndesire to come out from the shade and be recognised for your extraordinary capabilities. Create a showcase for them.

AQUARIUS

You quite enjoy being an outlier so this week's call for you to express your free spirit will feel like a breath of fresh air to yourself and those around you. Breaking the old pattern is a release, even if it's just that you stop thinking old thoughts.

PISCES

Getting on with your own thing prevents you from getting sucked into other people's stories and dramas. Immerse yourself in your very own pockets ofbliss and detach from anything that has been draining your energy. You'll wonder how you kept it up for so long.

