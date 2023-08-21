Your horoscope for the week ahead: 21th to 27th August 2023

ARIES

Applying a 'wait and see' policy to plans would be wise as Mercury stalls and turns retrograde this week. Allow what you thought would happen to go into soft focus leaving you free to discover a winning formula in something that fills you with a great sense of purpose and passion

TAURUS

You might find yourself needing some time out from matters that are far from straight forward. Taking your mind off the convolutions refreshes your perspective and in the meantime you discover something fulfilling which alters the bigger picture. The more you relax the happier you will be.

GEMINI

Planets circling in Virgo include Mercury turning retrograde which puts an extra spin on your affairs. However, instead of going round in a loop, use this time as a vital exploration of alternatives to your original plan. Take the pressure off by not being in a rush to find solutions and you’ll discover they arrive just when you need them.

CANCER

As Mercury will be in reverse from Wednesday regard most plans as tentative arrangements and be willing to adapt to changing scenarios. Whilst some projects are being relegated to the back seat you're delighted that others are becoming increasingly appealing. With this in mind, pursue those with the x-factor.

LEO

August has exposed you to situations you hardly thought possible, however, as life changes in unexpected ways you're beginning to recognise that some fluidity brings relief. Letting go is all about having a light touch rather than the control of the iron grip. The plus side is that struggles are released at the same time.

VIRGO

No-one expects you to have all the answers. Except perhaps yourself! As you are currently living through an unsettled period with Mars in Virgo at odds with mystifying Neptune and Mercury turning retrograde in your own sign nothing can be forced. Instead look on re-thinks as a necessary part of your process.

LIBRA

By now you've grown used to jumping through hoops during the month of August. So much so that you've explored many things you would not normally entertain under ‘normal circumstances’. The circus continues this week yet you have assertive Mars arriving into Libra next Sunday giving you extra strength and courage.

SCORPIO

The iffy feeling around Mercury’s retrograde motion creates some space between you and various outcomes. Far from creating chasms, see the extra time as providing various options which could prove interesting. You have much to explore and even more to gain from maintaining an open mind.

SAGITTARIUS

The wild energy of August is calming but you can't help noticing the chaos it’s left in its wake. Not that you're a born neat-nik, but you're left with many variables and as Mercury is about to change direction there are more adventures in store. Fortunately this is a perfect opportunity to take life as it comes. Something you’re so good at.

CAPRICORN

Savouring the delights of the season as Summer draws to a close is something that earth signs enjoy. You notice the change of the light, the sense of harvest and golden delights. However, on a practical level as Mercury slows down and swivels in direction it’s also a moment to review and recalibrate what comes next.

AQUARIUS

Living in the moment comes naturally to you and you find it hard to understand why others need everything prepared in advance. So, the current planetary set-up and Mercury’s retrograde feels like an opportunity to explore the detours that delight you. Far from being a waste of your time, they turn out to be essential.

PISCES

More than any other sign your intuitive sense tells you when the timing is off or on for making important decisions. Right now it feels like a no as there are too many moving parts. Towards the end of the week as the Sun opposes Saturn in your sign with a Pisces Full Moon spelling confirmation on the 31st you’re playing things just right.

