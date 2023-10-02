Weekly horoscope: 2nd to 8th October 2023

Astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, reveals what's in store for you this week. Read your horoscope below...

Whilst certain people appear to be in no hurry to sort out bothersome issues, you're determined to put things straight. Drill down into root causes and unearth what's causing the resistance. As Mercury moves into co-operative Libra on Thursday diplomatic relations will be restored.

Take no notice of minor flaws which should not be allowed to throw off your plans. You've worked too hard and too long to stop now. Besides, you truly enjoy titivating the running order and pulling it all together. Few people possess your gift of perseverance and capacity to make the best of a situation.

You need to feel your way along a situation as nothing is what it seems whilst nebulous Neptune is clouding Mercury. The mist clears to reveal solutions you've never considered before enabling a win-win resolution to emerge. Your people skills are very much to the fore enabling you to shine bright.

If you sense yourself drifting off-course it's not too late to pull things back. A frank discussion will bring someone more fully into your world and help them understand what's been going on in your mind. Point out that you've been feeling the emotional currents that haven't yet been discussed.

Over the Summer you've been practicing the art of letting go and have become adept at holding fire rather than igniting them. So this week you're surprisingly able to make allowances for those who can't make up their mind and let the facts speak for themselves. They will soon come round.

In your perfect world everything would fit together without any loose ends. Yet you're finding yourself with all kinds of threads that seem to go nowhere. Rather than feeling disheartened know that you will be able to create order out of chaos when the time is right. Meanwhile, stay curious as to what's emerging.

You're treading carefully around contentious issues and listening carefully to what others are saying. Even picking up what they're thinking. From Thursday Mercury the communication planet settles into Libra and you'll express your own point of view with self-assurance. So much so, people will realise you're playing the strongest card.

Operating behind the scenes allows you to plan and prepare for a major launch later this month. Besides, you of all people understand the power of staying private and beneath the radar enabling you to get where you want to go without interference from other people's energies. It's working for you brilliantly.

Steer away from those who confuse and muddy the waters and opt instead for discussions with people who are clear thinking and add value to the conversation. Group think is all well and good, unless it leads everyone round in circles. Break the pattern and focus on direction. After all, this is what you're good at.

Considering options can be a creative process, but can also undermine your desire to get on. Make it clear that you need a result and want answers so that everyone can stay on-point. You'll find others will benefit from your clear sight and practical nature which leads towards some spectacular outcomes this month.

You're not averse to some of the loopier ideas being bandied about this week as you're a champion for anyone who thinks outside of the box. However, you don't want to disappear down a rabbit hole or waste any time. Fortunately you're able to cut through the noise and emerge with a plan that keeps things going and growing.

As Mercury opposes Neptune in your sign this week you're keenly aware that others miss the point, the non-verbal clues, the intuitive read on what's going on. Whilst all the signs and signals are clear to you they are being spoken in a language few understand. In which case, be the translator.