Your horoscope for the week ahead: 9th to 15th October 2023

Astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, reveals what's in store for you this week. Read your horoscope below...

Whilst you're in the midst of a period of high activation when it comes to all kinds of relationships you're noting the difference between those who make things awkward and others who are full steam ahead. Saturday's powerful solar eclipse in Libra triggers a fresh start which ripples across the coming months.

Eclipse season always adds an extra layer of intensity to your experiences so you're gearing up to shed what's held you back and embrace the new. The arrival of Mars into Scorpio raises the temperature in relationships over the next six weeks – are you an object of desire or a target?

Few Geminis enjoy slowing down to peruse the details, yet this is exactly what you need to do early in the week. Once signed off, you're ploughing your energy into a burst of creative activity which truly floats your boat. There's a lot to be gained from fully immersing yourself in something which offers pure delight.

The upcoming eclipsed New Moon in the most personal angle of your chart suggests you need to align yourself with your gut instincts and live in a way which is right for you gong forward. This means distancing yourself from those people and places that drain your energy. You're entering a time of transformation.

Assessing true value is about more than money and figures. In fact, you're delving deep into what you really need at this point. The coming weeks enable you to get to grips with things in your personal life and also brings up an alignment with people who share a passion for what really interests you.

Venus in Virgo from Monday is a plus as she showers you with an ability to feel the love. Yet her first encounter is with jobsworth Saturn so you have to tick boxes early in the week. That done, you move onto igniting your desire to move projects forward with the power movers and shakers. It adds up to an exciting financial possibility.

Getting off the fence is a pre-requisite this week. You're ready to make decisions which alter your course for many moons to come. Of course, you've been pondering these for a while, but you sense the need for getting on with what you have to do. Saturday's solar eclipse in your own sign is your signal to press the re-set button.

A tsunami of powerful energy is cascading through the sign of Scorpio as Mars takes up residence in your sign for the next six weeks. So much to do and you want to do everything well. Which means elevating beyond whatever has stood in your way and focusing on developing areas where your gifts can shine.

You are usually a front-of-house person but the astrology is asking you to go behind-the-scenes for a moment where you can operate quietly and give your true desires their best chance to seed. As the saying goes – it's all in the preparation and you know what you need to do for yourself and by yourself.

You know how to stand your ground and usually have the sensible option up your sleeve which stops others from creating havoc. Pulling the team together is going to be a main focus in the coming weeks so share your plans and allocate resources which makes everyone feel they're an essential part of your big picture.

Facts and figures are important but shouldn't deter you from your creative vision. At the moment you are envisioning trajectories and developments which require you to lead from the front. More than any other sign you're in touch with the future. Which makes it vital to point out that people can't live in the past.

Venus in Virgo is highlighting relationships over the coming weeks and right now it's all about commitments and the bottom line. It's good to straighten out anything which has been hanging in the air. Enabling you to concentrate on exciting developments and experiences which look life enhancing and enriching.