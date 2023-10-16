Weekly horoscope: 16th to 22nd October 2023

Astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, reveals what's in store for you this week. Read your horoscope below...

Although you have your own gut instincts to go on you can't shut someone else out of the equation. Listening to their views and needs is vital even though it means you have to cover some awkward ground. Remain open minded and you'll have enough room for everyone to feel satisfied.

This month is pivotal for re-setting your own internal rhythm followed by the powerful Taurus lunar eclipse on the 28th. With this in mind continue to eliminate anything that's inessential or potentially toxic to your well-being. There is so much freedom to be found in making these life altering choices.

If you have are concerned about what can change due to circumstances beyond your control it's important to remember that you have far more power than you realise. In every micro step you take confidence is gained. So much so that you establish a firm belief in your own resources which are more than a match for anything life may throw at you.

If someone is making a situation into a big deal you can choose to respond with neutralising energy rather than fuelling the fire. After all, you can't be responsible for their fear of what will unfold if they aren't able to control every last detail. You have already wisely realised that life is what happens whilst you make other plans.

Assuming you have reached the end of the road regarding one particular situation may be rather premature. It's possible that something you care about can be regenerated as long as you add in new elements. You can be a great transformer if you work alongside the prevailing currents of change. Try it.

As the Sun and Mercury are confronting the releasing energy of Pluto next weekend something's got to give. Perhaps it's in terms of your own perception rather than an outside event. After all, you are capable of turning everything around in your mind without missing a trick. A useful skill when it comes to dealing with change.

In the final week of Libra season you're gearing up for a powerful realisation which changes the lay of your land. After all, we do create our own reality via our own filter. A deep cleanse is in order that will clarify everything and put you in a position where you can reshape your focus and direction.

When your take on life becomes highly charged it's a message that something needs to be released, changed and healed. Take a look at where you are most uncomfortable and view it as a call to rise to the challenge. As assertive Mars is in your own sign it's perfectly possible to re-arrange the situation.

Other people's behaviour never ceases to amaze you, although you're always the one who tries to make the best of everything. If someone is persistently looking at the downside you really don't have to go there. Maintaining your capacity to move beyond limiting factors is vital. Manifesting the good stems from being able to imagine it.

As both the Sun and Mercury face off with Pluto in Capricorn next weekend you're coming to something of a crunch point which requires you to engage with your inner power. There are those who suck the light from others and those who generate it. Be the change you seek rather than reacting to what you see.

Expanding your vision of what's possible must benefit everyone and as an Aquarian you've little interest in selfish behaviour. Pointing out the grabbers and offering a completely different vision of how things might be is an act of benevolence towards those who aren't questioning who has the power.

Being in an era of transformation doesn't necessarily mean that it all happens overnight. Whilst you recognise feelings can propel you forward, they don't necessarily have the proportion that a little distance would bestow. Therefore it's important to settle into a deep inner knowing rather than a knee jerk response.

