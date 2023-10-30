Weekly horoscope: 30th October to 5th November 2023

Astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, reveals what's in store for you this week. Read your horoscope below...

Can you pick your way through a delicate situation without taking sides? Feelings are running high so try not to add more fire and adopt a pragmatic approach. Allow someone the opportunity to climb down from a position whilst encouraging a solution which meets everyone's needs.

Whilst others may be focusing on what's wrong you feel quite chirpy with upbeat Jupiter and stimulating Uranus providing new backdrops and an inner glow. There's much to be said for staying out of contentious issues and bringing the light to those who can't find their way in the dark.

News is travelling so fast you're altering tack by the minute. Master of the quick change, your mercurial Gemini nature thrives on assimilating and synthesising information so that you get the best possible steer. In the process you keep others guessing which enables you to deliver what's valuable just at the optimum time.

The emotional overwhelm which accompanied the recent lunar eclipse needs time to dissipate. In the process you retain what you've learned whilst adding emotional intelligence into your handling of a situation. Other people are caught up in ‘cut and thrust’ mode but your strategy is far more subtle and a whole lot wiser.

As things are moving rapidly you're delighted to experience movement in a long stuck situation. Yet as things evolve more tangents are revealed which require you to broaden your search for an end result. An entirely new direction is worth exploring, if only to satisfy your creative mind and curiosity.

It seems that someone's plans may be based on wishful thinking rather than facts and you have no wish to be taken down the garden path. Instead counter their big ideas with your grasp of the small details they have overlooked. Isn't it true that they rely on you for a reality check even if it's not what they want to hear?

As the sign of justice and fairness it irks you when others are greedy or out for themselves. So much so, you're prepared to point out that their short term gain is at the expense of other people. Usually you hold back from confrontation. Yet voicing your opinion is not only necessary but a timely intervention.

Continuing on from the recent lunar eclipse, the Scorpio-Taurus patterns of duality are still lining up in the cosmos. It takes a lot to be a peaceful dove rather than a stinging Scorpion but remember your real business is to grow and evolve rather than engage in drama. Your clarity of perception can lift everyone higher.

Although it's tempting to fast forward into the bigger picture you do need to focus on the mechanics of getting there. Small steps are preferable to big leaps at the moment as they give you time to make adjustments along the way. You'll also notice red and green flags that would have completely passed you by if you weren't paying attention.

Few people possess your common sense as is clearly evident this week. You wonder why they push so hard for the wrong things, blindly pursuing the unobtainable. By the end of this week as Saturn changes direction they will get the wake-up call they need. Your own views will be confirmed and vindicated.

A major push on your goals means that some elements are taking off like a rocket. Being positive is infectious but you still need to demonstrate that you’re flexible enough to change direction if needs be. It's your ability to respond in the moment which is so impressive others feel both inspired and lucky to have you in their midst.

If you feel like someone has put a firework underneath you perhaps you need to reach for the stars rather than sitting things out. Saturn in Pisces has kept you grounded but hampered some of your more visionary ideas. Now is the time to show everyone just how spectacular you can be.