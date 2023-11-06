Your horoscope for the week ahead: 6th to 12th November 2023

Astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, reveals what's in store for you this week. Read your horoscope below...

The upshot of the current cosmic landscape is that things are being churned up in order to relay the ground of your life. Whether it's about finances or more personal matters you're looking at ways to make the breakthrough happen. Get ready for the turnaround which happens in surprising ways.

It's impossible to second guess what people are up to as they are themselves in a state of flux. For this reason, try not to take their wild card moves personally as they are simply reacting to an unsettled atmosphere. In the meantime, think of ways in which you an establish a bid for freedom and the capacity to call the shots.

Your dreams are still very much alive but there's still the nitty, gritty process of enabling them to come true. In some areas you need to roll up your sleeves and do what needs to be done. However, prepare yourself for unexpected outcomes as revolutionary Uranus is a maverick influence which produces a plot twist you hadn't anticipated.

Early in the week you're impressing others with your emotional intelligence and perfect understanding. Venus is also shining a soft glow on your midheaven, helping to restore your faith in yourself and your future. What you may not have counted on is the rapid speed of events, as if someone's pressed the fast forward button.

You are living in an out-of-the-ordinary time when you can make great progress both personally and professionally. Of course, there's still the mundane aspects of life to consider. Yet the weekend lights a spark which burns bright like a comet across your skies. Its message registers like a wake-up call.

There are so many factors swimming around, all of which need to be taken into consideration, it's not much wonder you're in a process of over-thinking. Meanwhile delete what clearly doesn't work and focus on what's emerging as the genius idea which could turn everything on its head.

As Venus sashays into Libra on Wednesday you'll be feeling at your most fabulous and photogenic which does a lot to make your world go round. However, whilst it's perfectly possible to maintain your own poise, others seem to be having a rough time in the school of hard knocks. Time to spread the love.

There's electricity in the air as high voltage Uranus in Taurus is about to stand off against Mars in your sign. Something switches on, altering the dynamic between yourself and others. It's as if your time has come and you'll be able to take a leap forward that feels both timely and liberating.

Usually you are the snap-decision maker, yet as the mind planet Sagittarius moves into your own sign on Friday it runs into Saturn which makes you think twice. Besides, eruptions are likely to happen without your intervention over the next two weeks so for once you want to bide your time.

You like to create order in your world and start the week feeling rightly pleased with the way things are taking shape. Yet inevitably the law of impermanence collides with your best laid plans in some cases upending them during this mid-November period. Even so, what comes to light could be a marvel rather than a meltdown.

Since so much is coming up for you now it's likely that you feel permanently switched on and ready to deal with potentially life-changing discussions, business arrangements and the sense that there's no going back. Actually you're very much in your element and able to encourage everyone around you to embrace the new, like you.

Having long believed that certain matters would propel you into a mire of complication it's a relief to discover that they can be sorted in a straight-forward way. The key is your increasing tendency to make decisions instead of keeping your options open. In fact, you're rather enjoying directing the show.

