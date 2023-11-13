Weekly horoscope: 13th to 19th November 2023

Astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, reveals what's in store for you this week. Read your horoscope below...

You like nothing better than for things to move rapidly so you should be delighted at what's unfolding in the blink of an eye. What's more, you're willing to enter into a joint venture with people who have the same go-getting outlook as yourself. There's a real sense of you being in this together.

Although you find a certain person's attitude to be jaw-dropping, do not allow it to take you off-centre. During Scorpio season and especially with a powerful Sun-Mars cazimi in this sign on Saturday it's important to take stock rather than allow flight-or-fright to set off alarm bells. Your peace of mind is paramount and you are in charge of it.

Having gone through the wringer you're moving into this week with an intention to take better care of minor details which contribute to the capacity to live your best life. It's these micro choices which give you strength in all areas. Besides, so much is happening you need all your vital energy at your disposal.

You appear to be at the cutting edge of a new creative approach – even if you feel it's been forced upon you as a case of needs must. Things are moving so quickly you haven't got time to ponder. Instead enjoy the adrenaline rush of making snap decisions which come from an inner sense of knowing.

Seldom has you felt so ready to embrace change in such a way that you are dispatching decisions with remarkable frequency. Perhaps it's a moment whose time has come as you recognise these things are long overdue. Even the now or never aspect isn't fazing you. Instead you're feeling excited and remarkably energised.

If you find yourself embroiled in a controversy it's a sign that others are fearful over what they perceive as their lack of control over certain events. Of course, you recognise that you can't stop the tides of change and instead focus your efforts on maximising the experience to your advantage.

Whilst this week is not exactly plain sailing it will produce answers and outcomes that have hung in the balance for far too long. Much depends on your capacity to assert your own needs and values even if they are markedly different from other people's. You are not here to please them but to be the person you came here to be.

Monday's New Moon in Scorpio sets the tone for a series of important developments which propel you forward. As the Sun and Mars form a cazimi conjunction in your own sign on Saturday there's an urgent need to do what you really want to do. To express yourself in a way that marks you out as a person with purpose and fire.

So much activity is taking place in the zone of your chart which is marked private that you are not your usual forthcoming self. Whilst you process what's going on in your head some vital realisations pop up. These will form your next strategy which starts as Sagittarius season begins on the 22nd.

The full force of other people's actions could blind-side you this week but only for a moment as you quickly re-group and return to being a steady anchor in the storms. Not for you the acting out, the tantrums and unnecessary conflict. Show them the wise approach by remaining firmly in your own calm state.

A swift turn of events intrigues you as you prefer the sense that life is moving forward rather than sticking to the same old. You are, however, being asked to make major decisions and to take charge of your destiny as others are looking to you for guidance and direction. You step into this role as if you thought they'd never ask!

Long term decisions are not usually your favourite area as you prefer to go with the flow. Yet things are coming up now which act as a catalyst for major plans to take shape. Far from being concerned about finding the right way to go, you view what's on offer as a no-brainer. Making choices has never been so easy!

