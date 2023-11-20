Your horoscope for the week ahead: 20th to 26th November 2023

Astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, reveals what's in store for you this week. Read your horoscope below...

Fortune favours the brave and as a fiery Aries you've no shortage of adventurous energy. Normally you would be going for immediate fixes but right now you need to plan for the long term and secure some solid foundations for 2024 and beyond. Sprinkle your strategy with down-to-earth common sense.

If you've found yourself in a whirlwind ever since the Taurus eclipse in late October you'll be happy to settle down this week. In fact, given some of the crazier ideas that have come up, a reality check is well worth doing as only the practical ones will pass Saturn's strict quality control. You find this a blessed relief.

As the Sun, Mercury and Mars will be in Sagittarius by the end of the week your attention is being pulled towards what you do in tandem with others. It's not an easy ride as Saturn's sombre influence plays for keeps rather than laughs. However, the pay-off is in knowing exactly where things are going.

November's cosmic currents have kept you on your toes so far. Some of what's transpired has produced unexpected delights, others have thrown you into disarray. However, you're now entering a period of being able to settle into the new normal. Take things slowly and work on the micro details that comprise your world.

There will be plenty of time for fun and games next month but right now it is work before play. There are things that need to be organised, decided on and signed off. Actually you have reached a point where you need some semblance of order and are more than willing to do what it takes to achieve it.

Having juggled all the balls in the air you want to do what Virgo does best and get back on solid ground. Dealing with things requires a realistic mindset which some might think of as overly cautious. Still, you'd rather err on the side of caution and get a result than get caught out over-promising on what's non-deliverable.

Saturn is calling time on the hurricane of celestial aspects that have downloaded over the last month. It's time to piece things back together and to formulate a way through. You'll see that people are wanting to review facts and figures and finalise arrangements. It's hard work but the only way to produce something real that works.

Just before the Sun and Mars leave your sign they come into contact with the power planet Pluto which will feel entirely re-generating. As if you're being given a boost to your self-esteem and confidence despite all the recent shenanigans. It's just what you need so that you can focus on making things rock solid.

It's not just the presence of the Sun, Mercury and Mars in your own sign which means the spotlight is upon you, but the feeling that you're having to make some kind of superhuman effort to pull things together. Between now and next Monday's Full Moon you'll be checking it all off your list.

Feeling strong in yourself translates as being able to cut a swathe through the craziness of this world. You do it without turning a hair and then apply yourself to the tasks in hand, getting a firm grip on those things that defeat others. What's more you're doing it behind-the scenes. Just because you can.

There's a lot to organise and you're not in this alone but needing to navigate the strengths and weaknesses of those around you. Fortunately you're so good at getting people to pull together it's possible to overcome even the trickiest of tasks. Part of it is that you know exactly who's capable of stepping up to the plate.

Finding extra bandwidth in yourself has meant you've been able to weather recent storms and actually come through stronger and in better shape than you thought possible. Now Saturn is making his presence felt in your sign you're able to tackle things head on and focus on what really works for you.

