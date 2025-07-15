Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: King Charles' meeting with India Cricket Team, Princess Anne's solo outing, and more
The King shared his condolences in the wake of the Texas floods© Getty Images
Live:Updated1h ago

Follow along for all the latest royal news on 15 July...

Updated: 1 hour ago
  • The King will meet the India Cricket Team in the gardens of Clarence House.
  • Princess Anne as Trustee of Council, St George's House, will attend a Council Meeting, Annual Lecture and Dinner at St George's House, Windsor Castle.
Happy Tuesday!

Good morning, royal fans! We have a whole host of royal news to bring you today.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for King Charles as he steps out to meet the India Cricket Team in the gardens of Clarence House. 

Princess Anne is also out today as she will attend a Council Meeting, Annual Lecture and Dinner at St George's House, Windsor Castle. 

