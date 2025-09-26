Skip to main contentSkip to footer
LIVE: Prince Albert of Monaco begins his visit in Rwanda
Live:

All the royal news from 26 September, including Prince Albert of Monaco's trip to Rwanda, where he'll visit a beekeeping training centre for vulnerable women

Danielle Stacey
TODAY's ROYAL AGENDA

  • Prince Albert of Monaco begins his visit to Rwanda to see a beekeeping training centre for vulnerable women, which is partly funded by his foundation


Good morning and happy Friday!

Good morning, royal readers – and happy Friday!

On today's agenda, Prince Albert of Monaco begins his visit to Rwanda, where he will visit a beekeeping training centre for vulnerable women, which is partly funded by his foundation. This centre was created by the French Observatory of Apidology (OFA, study of bees). There, women who are victims of violence and living in extreme poverty receive training, cultivate gardens, learn beekeeping skills, and earn income from the sale of honey and honey products.

We'll also be keeping track of all the latest royal news as it comes, so stay tuned… 👀

