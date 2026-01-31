11 royals who could be supermodels

When it comes to royal families around the world, good looks and effortless elegance often run in the blood – but a select few possess that elusive spark that could have made them runway icons.
With striking bone structure, athletic frames, unforgettable style moments and major fashion collaborations, these blue-blooded royals have all the makings of true supermodels.
Whether they're gracing magazine covers, fronting global campaigns, or turning heads at high-profile events, they continue to prove that they were born to shine.
Join HELLO! as we discover the royals who could have ruled the catwalk – and some who already do.
1. Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark
With blond hair, striking blue eyes and a tall, athletic frame, Prince Constantine Alexios was born for the catwalk. The 27-year-old son of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece already has modelling credentials – after all, he posed for The Dior Sessions, a photography book by Nikolai von Bismarck. He has also captivated audiences on social media, with over 160,000 followers on Instagram alone viewing his artsy travel shots.
Constantine, who calls Prince William his godfather, studied international relations at Georgetown University and now works as a painter and sculptor, with a love of photography as well. His dashing good looks, tall stature and royal lineage make him the perfect candidate to elevate to supermodel status.
2. Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark
Princess Maria-Olympia is no stranger to the modelling industry, having completed a fashion business degree at NYU in 2019.
Her blonde hair, lithe figure and sharp cheekbones made her a shoo-in to walk the runway for brands like Saks Potts and Dolce & Gabbana, and she recently became the first-ever Contributing Editor for the online luxury fashion retail platform Moda Operandi.
"I used to love watching my mother getting ready and also my grandmother on my mum’s side,'' the 29-year-old told HELLO!
''I was obsessed with clothing and trying on their things – there are so many pictures of me as a little girl wearing my mother's high heels.''
As the daughter of Princess Marie-Chantal and her husband, Crown Prince Pavlos, and the sister of Prince Constantine Alexios, it's clear that supermodel looks run in the family – and it-girl Maria-Olympia is no exception.
3. Leonor, Princess of Asturias
At just 20 years old, Princess Leonor is following in her mother's fashionable footsteps and winning fans over with her fierce fits.
Despite undergoing military training away from her family, Leonor's eye for style never wavered, with one particular red pantsuit blowing people away with its elegance and drawing comparisons to her mother.
Although she has no modelling experience, the daughter of Spanish royals King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain could've been a mainstay in the industry with her brown-blonde hair, bright blue eyes and tall figure.
Her natural grace and sense of duty lend themselves perfectly to her future role as Queen of Spain, and her fashion is sure to never disappoint.
4. Count Nikolai of Monpezat
Count Nikolai, the eldest son of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, has been making his mark on the fashion world ever since he stepped onto the runway in 2018.
Nicknamed ''Nikolai the Beautiful'', the royal stands at over six feet tall, is seventh in line to the Danish throne, and is the nephew of King Frederick and his wife, Queen Mary.
He was signed by Scoop Models in 2018 and landed his first gig walking for Burberry at London Fashion Week. His tall, slender frame, incredible bone structure and aristocratic looks meant that he was the perfect fit for the modelling industry.
''The opportunity came to me when I was 18 and finishing my secondary school,'' Nikolai told El País.
''My agency, Scoop Models in Copenhagen, contacted me and quickly one thing led to another. Before I knew it, I found myself on the runways of various European cities.''
The 26-year-old has since appeared on the Ukraine and Czech covers of Vogue and worked with Dior on various occasions.
He continued: ''I consulted with my family before making the final decision to start working as a model. My parents have both always supported me and I suppose they are proud of me and what I do. I have brought them to different shows around the world to let them into my world.''
''Fashion has interested me throughout my adolescence,'' Nikolai added. ''Especially after I first started working in the fashion industry, the interest has only grown bigger. I would love to continue working with fashion as long as I can.''
After being stripped of his title in 2023 by his grandmother, Queen Margrethe II, in a move intended to modernise the monarchy, Nikolai gained more freedom to continue with a career in fashion.
Her reasoning for the controversial choice was so that her grandchildren could ''shape their own lives, without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation to the Royal House of Denmark entails.''
5. Lady Amelia Windsor
Lady Amelia has been working steadily in the fashion industry for years, having collaborated with Chanel, Bvlgari and Dolce & Gabbana, and appeared on the covers of Tatler, Vogue Japan and Who What Wear. She even wore a crown on the runway at the 2017 Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week.
As the daughter of George Windsor, second cousin to King Charles, and Sylvania Tomaselli, she has carved out a place in the industry with her blonde hair, perfect pout and it-girl energy.
She is a fierce advocate for sustainable fashion and an ambassador for the non-profit No More Plastic. Amelia also harbours big ambitions for herself outside of modelling. "I would love to make a contribution to any aspect behind the creative process," she told Miss Vogue.
"I want to really further my understanding of every aspect of a fashion house: from the making of the fabrics to the production of a catwalk show,'' she added. The 30-year-old explained to Who What Wear how, over time she became more comfortable in her skin as a model. ''At first when I started [modelling], it could be a bit nerve-racking,” she told the publication.
"You do feel a bit nervous and lack the self-confidence to really feel like you can be yourself. With time, it is amazing because you find yourself in situations where you might not know anyone, but that's such good life training because it just shows you to just go for it.''
She has been signed to Storm Models, an agency that represents supermodels like Cindy Bruna and Behati Prinsloo, since 2017.
6. Charlotte Casiraghi
Charlotte possesses the rare combination of grace, beauty, and intellect, with her incredibly striking features and passion for journalism and filmmaking. As the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and her late husband Stefano Casiraghi, Charlotte shares her grandmother Grace Kelly's stunning bone structure and effortless style.
The 39-year-old became the official ambassador for the Gucci equestrian collection in 2014 and the face of the brand's cosmetics line four years later. She is also a brand ambassador for Chanel and was the global face for their Spring/Summer 2021 campaign.
She has added brands like Yves Saint Laurent to her already incredible modelling resume, proving she is here to stay in the fashion world. Her brunette hair, prominent pout and sharp cheekbones make her a shoo-in for supermodel status.
7. Pierre Casiraghi
Charlotte's younger brother Pierre inherited his grandmother's old-world face with a dash of European elegance. With his sandy-blond hair, chiselled good looks and tall frame, the Monégasque royal was Dior’s menswear ambassador in 2021, injecting quiet luxury and masculine beauty into their campaign.
While the 38-year-old is more passionate about sailing than the latest fashions, his polished aesthetic makes him fit perfectly in the fashion world.
8. Prince William
Before royal duties and fatherhood took centre stage, Prince William was every bit the heartthrob, with his sandy blonde hair, blue eyes, and tall, athletic frame making him look like a walking Ralph Lauren advert.
Ever the picture of his mother, Princess Diana, William perfectly blended the aristocratic, polished heir look with boy-next-door charm. While he never ventured into the world of modelling and fashion, the father of three could've made his mark on the industry in another life.
9. Queen Rania of Jordan
Regal, refined and effortlessly chic, Queen Rania has long been considered one of the world's most stylish royals. The 55-year-old is famed for her incredible fashion sense, often wearing pieces from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Elie Saab.
With her tall, svelte frame, voluminous hair and dazzling smile, she is the picture of elegance and grace.
Her international appearances consistently land her on various Best Dressed lists, and her ability to blend high fashion with home-grown touches has cemented her status as a style icon.
10. Princess Charlene of Monaco
Another Monégasque royal who was blessed with ethereal good looks is Princess Charlene, who married Prince Albert in 2011 and shares two children with him.
Her wardrobe consists of everything from red carpet stunners to sporty-chic looks, and she has worked with designers like Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren and Elie Saab to curate her show-stopping style.
Charlene's graceful air combined with her stunning good looks, tall figure and blonde locks make her the perfect candidate for supermodel stardom.
11. Lady Kitty Spencer
With her luminous blonde hair, porcelain skin and classic beauty, Lady Kitty Spencer draws inevitable comparisons to her late aunt, Princess Diana.
The daughter of Charles Spencer (Diana's brother) signed with Storm Management modelling agency and made her runway debut in 2017 for Dolce & Gabbana, proving that she was one to watch in the fashion world.
''I got to walk with Monica Bellucci, Carla Bruni, Isabella Rossellini, Helena Christensen, Naomi Campbell – it was insane,'' she told Harper's Bazaar of the experience.
''We were all standing on the stage, and I was at the back. And when the curtains opened, they were going to shine the spotlight and everyone had to stand in their pose, but I was so busy being in awe of these goddesses, I just stood there staring at everyone. I completely forgot to stand in any way that was photogenic or photographable.''
She added: ''I do feel like I sort of snuck through the back door and no one's noticed yet. That's the feeling I get, especially at shows. I keep thinking that this is potentially short-term and a really exciting moment, so I’m trying to embrace it for what it is. And then when it does end, just being grateful because it was something I never imagined in the first place.''
Kitty is excited about the prospect of furthering her career in the fashion industry, sharing with the publication that she was open to designing and creating. ''I suppose I always thought I would go into [fashion] from a more creative angle, maybe a collaboration or having a luxury brand of my own,'' she said.