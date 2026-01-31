11 royals who could be supermodels

Count Nikolai, the eldest son of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, has been making his mark on the fashion world ever since he stepped onto the runway in 2018.

Nicknamed ''Nikolai the Beautiful'', the royal stands at over six feet tall, is seventh in line to the Danish throne, and is the nephew of King Frederick and his wife, Queen Mary.

He was signed by Scoop Models in 2018 and landed his first gig walking for Burberry at London Fashion Week. His tall, slender frame, incredible bone structure and aristocratic looks meant that he was the perfect fit for the modelling industry.

''The opportunity came to me when I was 18 and finishing my secondary school,'' Nikolai told El País.

''My agency, Scoop Models in Copenhagen, contacted me and quickly one thing led to another. Before I knew it, I found myself on the runways of various European cities.''

The 26-year-old has since appeared on the Ukraine and Czech covers of Vogue and worked with Dior on various occasions.

He continued: ''I consulted with my family before making the final decision to start working as a model. My parents have both always supported me and I suppose they are proud of me and what I do. I have brought them to different shows around the world to let them into my world.''

''Fashion has interested me throughout my adolescence,'' Nikolai added. ''Especially after I first started working in the fashion industry, the interest has only grown bigger. I would love to continue working with fashion as long as I can.''

After being stripped of his title in 2023 by his grandmother, Queen Margrethe II, in a move intended to modernise the monarchy, Nikolai gained more freedom to continue with a career in fashion.

Her reasoning for the controversial choice was so that her grandchildren could ''shape their own lives, without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation to the Royal House of Denmark entails.''