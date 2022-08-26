11 payday treats for an Autumn fashion fix: New-in buys from M&S, ASOS & MORE 

Leanne Bayley
What to buy on pay day for a new autumn fashion fix. From loafers to knits, coats, dresses, suits and even Mary Jane shoes.
With payday on the horizon - and a bank holiday weekend - we're pursuing the virtual aisles for a fashionable treat, something that just screams new season.
Let's have a look at what's new-in at the likes of Marks & Spencer, ASOS, Oasis, and all the other online retailers we know you all love. Whether you're after a new coat, an autumn dress or a pair of new-season footwear, let's get shopping.
A little black dress
Party season will come around faster than you think so now's the time to keep an eye out for the perfect black dress. This one from M&S is super glam and looks a lot more expensive than the £49.50 price tag.
Black halterneck dress, £49.50, Marks & Spencer
A denim shirt
The trusty denim shirt is a must-have when you go from summer to autumn. For those days when there's a chill in the air but it's too warm for a shacket.
Denim shirt, £75, Boden
A stylish jumpsuit
Oasis has brought us the comfiest looking jumpsuit, and one that looks grown-up and chic. Love! Wear with trainers when the sun disappears.
Jumpsuit, £79.20, Oasis
A pair of perspex specs
If you're bored of your summer sunnies and want something new for autumn, we're opting for perspex sunglasses. Whether you choose Celine, Saint Laurent or these beauties from Taylor Morris Eyewear. Oh, and guess what, there is a massive 22% off sitewide right now. Even more of a reason for a payday splurge.
James perspex sunglasses, was £150, now £117, Taylor Morris Eyewear
A bright coat
Orange could well be the new pink for autumn/winter and if your future is looking zesty, you'll love this orange coat from & Other Stories.
Orange coat, £225, & Other Stories
A sequin dress
If you have a big event in autumn, or you're going on a city break, you need a party dress. Before we all automatically navigate to the metallics and darker tones for party season, we'll be stepping out in this baby pink sequin shirt dress.
Sequin shirt dress, £159.20, Warehouse
A pair of loafers
Hailey Bieber recently pounded the pavements in her Prada loafers, and now we want to do the same. This pair from ASOS should do the trick.
Loafers, £27.50, ASOS
A striped knit
A striped knit is a perfect new-season purchase! Especially this one from Arket, which the model has on with white denim jeans.
Striped knit, £79, Arket
A pair of Mary Jane shoes
Predicted to be the shoe of the season...
Mary Jane shoes, £110, & Other Stories
New jewellery
This candy ring from Mejuri ticks off two big trends - cand-coloured stones and dome shape craftsmanship.
Candy dome ring, £88, Mejuri
Suit of dreams
Trust Zara to bring out a bright pink feather-trimmed suit just in time for payday. Consider it ordered!
Pink blazer, £119, trousers, £49.99, Zara
