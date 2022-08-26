11 payday treats for an Autumn fashion fix: New-in buys from M&S, ASOS & MORE 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With payday on the horizon - and a bank holiday weekend - we're pursuing the virtual aisles for a fashionable treat, something that just screams new season.

Let's have a look at what's new-in at the likes of Marks & Spencer, ASOS, Oasis, and all the other online retailers we know you all love. Whether you're after a new coat, an autumn dress or a pair of new-season footwear, let's get shopping.

A little black dress

Party season will come around faster than you think so now's the time to keep an eye out for the perfect black dress. This one from M&S is super glam and looks a lot more expensive than the £49.50 price tag.

Black halterneck dress, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

A denim shirt

The trusty denim shirt is a must-have when you go from summer to autumn. For those days when there's a chill in the air but it's too warm for a shacket.

Denim shirt, £75, Boden

A stylish jumpsuit

Oasis has brought us the comfiest looking jumpsuit, and one that looks grown-up and chic. Love! Wear with trainers when the sun disappears.

Jumpsuit, £79.20, Oasis

A pair of perspex specs

If you're bored of your summer sunnies and want something new for autumn, we're opting for perspex sunglasses. Whether you choose Celine, Saint Laurent or these beauties from Taylor Morris Eyewear. Oh, and guess what, there is a massive 22% off sitewide right now. Even more of a reason for a payday splurge.

James perspex sunglasses, was £150, now £117, Taylor Morris Eyewear

A bright coat

Orange could well be the new pink for autumn/winter and if your future is looking zesty, you'll love this orange coat from & Other Stories.

Orange coat, £225, & Other Stories

A sequin dress

If you have a big event in autumn, or you're going on a city break, you need a party dress. Before we all automatically navigate to the metallics and darker tones for party season, we'll be stepping out in this baby pink sequin shirt dress.

Sequin shirt dress, £159.20, Warehouse

A pair of loafers

Hailey Bieber recently pounded the pavements in her Prada loafers, and now we want to do the same. This pair from ASOS should do the trick.

Loafers, £27.50, ASOS

A striped knit

A striped knit is a perfect new-season purchase! Especially this one from Arket, which the model has on with white denim jeans.

Striped knit, £79, Arket

A pair of Mary Jane shoes

Predicted to be the shoe of the season...

Mary Jane shoes, £110, & Other Stories

New jewellery

This candy ring from Mejuri ticks off two big trends - cand-coloured stones and dome shape craftsmanship.

Candy dome ring, £88, Mejuri

Suit of dreams

Trust Zara to bring out a bright pink feather-trimmed suit just in time for payday. Consider it ordered!

Pink blazer, £119, trousers, £49.99, Zara

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.