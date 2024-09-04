King Felipe of Spain's goddaughter surprises in champagne lace and historic tiara

Princess Cristina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies' daughter Victoria López-Quesada y Borbón-Dos Sicilias, 27, looked sensational as she married Enrique Moreno de la Cova Ybarra over the weekend.

While the likes of Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden gathered in Geiranger for Matha Louise's wedding, the Spanish royals headed to Algete for Victoria's high-society wedding.

© PPE/Thorton/SIPA/Shutterstock King Felipe's goddaughter Victoria Lopez-Quesada Borbon Dos Sicilias married Enrique Moreno de la Cova

King Felipe's goddaughter, 27, stepped out in a sentimental wedding dress that paid tribute to her family – and defied the tradition started by Queen Victoria in 1840 where brides wear all white.

She was pictured at the Soto Mozanaque estate in a gown by Lorenzo Caprile, the same designer chosen by her mother back in 1994. It featured long sleeves and a flowing skirt, but the ivory colour was broken up by champagne lace that emphasised her waist. See more unconventional wedding dresses...

Victoria wore her brunette hair in an updo, topped with Princess Cristina's bridal tiara, the Bourbon-Two Sicilies Diamond Button Tiara, which was originally a wedding gift for Princess Alicia of Bourbon-Parma in 1936.

The bride – who served as a bridesmaid for Felipe's bride Queen Letizia in 2004 – completed her outfit with an antique lace veil worn by the bride’s grandmother Princess Anne for her 1965 wedding.

© PPE/Thorton/SIPA/Shutterstock Queen Sofia wore a Valentino Couture gown while Infana Elena looked chic in a white Elie Saab dress

It seems as though the bride may have been influenced by her family when it came to designing her wedding dress. Both Victoria's mother and grandmother chose very similar silhouettes with long sleeves and A-line skirts – the only difference was that Cristina chose a boat neckline, much like Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding dress.

© Getty Victoria was bridesmaid at King Felipe and Queen Letizia's 2004 wedding

While Felipe cut a dashing figure in a morning suit with a cream waistcoat, a blue patterned tie and pinstripe trousers, other guests also pulled out all the stops with their wedding guest outfits.

His mother Queen Sofia looked chic in a cream Valentino Couture gown with a sheer black overlay and applique flowers, which she teamed with a silver Jimmy Choo clutch and a two-strand pearl necklace.

© Getty The Spanish royal's kids didn't appear to attend the wedding



Meanwhile, his sister Infana Elena wore a white collared Elie Saab dress covered with black spots and finished with a waist-cinching belt.

Felipe's wife Queen Letizia and kids Leonor, Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía didn't appear to have joined him at the event at the 19th Duke of Albuquerque's estate.

