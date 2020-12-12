6 Strictly stars' show-stopping wedding photos: From Tom Fletcher to Sara Davies

﻿
Inside stunning celebrity nuptials

Nichola Murphy
Forget the infamous Strictly Come Dancing curse, these stars are very happily loved up! The likes of Sara Davies, Dan Walker, Greg Wise and more have married their partners in beautiful ceremonies – and didn't their nuptials look incredible?

Look back at their big days and prepare to be amazed when it comes to the brides' gorgeous wedding dresses

SEE: Strictly Come Dancing pro's best wedding and engagement photos

Catherine Tyldesley

Former Strictly and Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley wed photographer Tom Pitfield at Colshaw Hall in Cheshire in 2016, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine. 

The bride, who wore a stunning bespoke Philip Armstrong wedding gown, said the day went absolutely perfectly. "It was my dream come true," Catherine told HELLO! "I had been looking forward to this moment for so long. Tom and I are very traditional and it was important for us to show our deep commitment to each other."

WATCH: Amy Dowden opens up on new wedding details

Tom Fletcher

McFly singer Tom Fletcher tied the knot with his wife Giovanna Fletcher in 2012, but they have known each other since they were 13. Giovanna shared a photo to mark their anniversary, with the bride wearing a strapless white dress with lace detailing. Tom previously told the MailOnline he wants to renew their vows to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

 

SEE: Tom Fletcher's £2.5million colourful home with Giovanna is a feast for the eyes – photos

 

Ugo Monye

Former England rugby player Ugo Monye married his wife Lucy in 2016, but recently announced they had split, telling The Sun: "Forget the Strictly curse — it’s the Covid curse!"

In April 2016, he shared a photo of them in the car captioned: "Just got married!" Lucy wore a beautiful white floor-length gown with a fitted waist and lace detailing around the plunging neckline.

Ruth Langsford

Ruth Langsford, who took part in Strictly in 2017, married Eamonn Holmes at Hampshire hotel The Elvetham on 26 June 2010, in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine

For her big day, Ruth looked divine in a pearl-coloured silk taffeta confection by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso, which was delicately adorned with bursts of tiny Swarovski crystals. And Eamonn couldn’t help but get emotional when he first saw his bride. "I had to bite my lip to stop myself from crying," he told HELLO!. 

 

MORE: Look back on Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's wedding

Chris Ramsey

Chris Ramsey and Rosie Winter said 'I do' in July 2014 at Jesmond Dene House in Newcastle. The comedian, who took part in the 2019 show, wore a pale grey check suit, white shirt and patterned tie, while his wife looked beautiful in a white lace fishtail gown from House Of Mooshki with cut-out detailing at the back – not the design she was initially looking for. 

"I originally went there to try on a short dress but when I tried it on I didn’t feel ‘bridey’ enough," she told The Finishing Touch Company. "I’m quite short I find it really hard to find a long dress which suits me, so I designed my own!"

 

READ: Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie Winter share hilarious throwbacks of their wedding day

 

Sara Davies

Sara Davies and her childhood sweetheart Simon said 'I do' in 2007. The Dragon's Den star shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos of the couple on their wedding day to mark their anniversary. They showed Sara wearing a strapless white gown with her hair in curls and a floral headpiece.

"Tomorrow is our 13th wedding anniversary..... I've been looking back through the photos today and it wasn’t the traditional ‘posed’ images that had me reminiscing, but the ones that really captured the spirit of the day..... thought I’d share a few with you," she wrote.

 

PHOTOS: Dragons Den stars' incredible weddings: Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden and more

