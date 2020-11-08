Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unusual punishment to Oliver Hudson revealed The First Wives Club actress has been in a relationship with the Tombstone actor for 37 years

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of the most famous Hollywood couples, and that resulted in some unusual experiences for their children growing up.

MORE: Goldie Hawn divides fans after sharing rare photo of lookalike granddaughter

Oliver Hudson previously recalled a story where he had been arrested by the police as a teenager for accidentally paintballing some adults, and the officers ended up fighting over who would call his dad.

Oliver, who was appearing on The Jimmy Kimmel show in 2019, then recalled the unusual punishment his parents chose for him to learn his lesson.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's love story in photos

He told the host: "My punishment was to shoot up my Honda Prelude with blue leather interior. I had to shoot up my car and dent it up, and ride around in it for the rest of my existence.

MORE: Goldie Hawn mourns death of close friend during lockdown

"He has this philosophy where I knew what I did was wrong, so why ground me? Just destroy your car and you will have to drive it for as long as you have this car."

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell had unique punishments for their children growing up

Jimmy asked how much damage the paintball gun had done to his car. "From five feet, I had dents all over the sides of my car."

READ: Kate Hudson reveals worries for Oliver Hudson during lockdown

MORE: Goldie Hawn reveals real reason she hasn't married Kurt Russell

Goldie met Kurt when Oliver was six years old and he and sister Kate Hudson call the Tombstone actor 'Pa'. The celebrity couple share son Wyatt, 34, and Kurt is also dad to Boston, 40, who he shares with ex-wife Season Hubley.

Goldie and Kurt with Kate and Oliver Hudson

The family are incredibly close and during lockdown they have been spending a lot of time in quarantine together.

Goldie recently revealed during an interview with InStyle that she was "in the mountains with Kurt and the kids" and that she was trying to "savour every moment because I get to be with my family."

MORE: Kate Hudson shares glimpse inside kitchen in LA

Goldie and Kurt with their children and grandchildren

The Snatched actress added: "When I wake up, Kurt brings me coffee, which is just the sweetest, and it starts the day off great. I have my dogs in the bed with me, and I snuggle with them for a while.

"We have breakfast with the kids and sit around and talk. And then I go on a bike ride with Kate [Hudson]."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.