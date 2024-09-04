Brad Pitt's new fresh-faced appearance at 60 alongside younger girlfriend Ines, 34, shows 'signs of a facelift'

Brad PittBrad Pitt, one of Hollywood's most enduring heartthrobs, has recently been the talk of the town, not just for his stunning appearance at the Venice Film Festival, but also for the whispers surrounding his seemingly ageless looks. At 60, the actor has been defying the years, sparking speculation that he may have undergone a secret facelift.

The Oscar-winning actor made headlines over the weekend when he attended the premiere of Wolfs at the Venice Film Festival, accompanied by his glamorous girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 34. The couple made their relationship red carpet official, putting to rest any lingering doubts about their romance, which has been blossoming for nearly two years.

Brad looked every bit the Hollywood icon as he graced the event, with his tousled, mousy brown hair cropped short and a radiant complexion that left many wondering if time had somehow stood still for the star. His nearly clean-shaven face bore a striking resemblance to his younger self, leading to a flurry of online chatter about his youthful appearance.

Dressed impeccably for the occasion, Brad opted for a dark navy, double-breasted blazer that exuded sophistication. The jacket featured satin lapels and a sheer black top peeking through, adding a modern twist to his classic look. He completed the ensemble with matching dark blue trousers that had a flared silhouette, and chunky black dress shoes with a stylish leather, square-toe design.

As Brad and Ines posed for photographers, the actor's radiant appearance fueled ongoing speculation that he may have had a little help in maintaining his timeless allure.

Social media was soon abuzz with side-by-side comparisons of Brad's recent photos and images from several years ago, with many fans marveling at how he seems to be aging in reverse—drawing parallels to his role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, where he famously portrayed a man who ages backward.

Dr. Michael Zacharia, a leading facial cosmetic surgeon and ENT specialist, weighed in on the speculation, providing his expert opinion on Brad's ageless appearance and “signs of a facelift”.

"On some of the angled photos, I can see changes to the ear lobes where they attach to the face, particularly on the right side where the scar tissue is more obvious," Dr. Zacharia explained to HELLO!

"There is also blunting of the tragus, which is the cartilage in front of the ear. His midface appears fuller in the new photos, which are signs of a lower facelift. The angled jaw is a little less sharp, and there is some laxity of the skin under the neck, which suggests a neck lift procedure has been performed."

Despite these observations, Dr. Zacharia emphasized that Brad's appearance is both natural and masculine, even if surgical tweaks have been involved. "His forehead and eyebrows haven't changed much, and his upper eyelids still have excess skin, which indicates that he hasn't had an upper facelift. Overall, I think he is looking very good for his age," the doctor added.

While Brad has remained tight-lipped about any potential procedures, he has spoken candidly about the realities of aging in the past. In a 2019 interview with Esquire, he reflected on the challenges of getting older in an industry that often favors youth. "You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important," he admitted. "I think it's as simple as that."

When asked about his skincare regimen, Brad's response was characteristically down-to-earth. "I grew up with a country mentality, kind of, you know, Dial soap once a day and then move on," he quipped, adding that he has since learned the value of self-care. "I think that if we love ourselves, if we treat ourselves a little better, then there are long-lasting benefits to that."

One of the key changes Brad has made in his pursuit of healthy aging is quitting smoking—a decision he attributes to his improved appearance. "I don't have that ability to do just one or two a day. It's not in my makeup. I'm all in," he said, acknowledging that he had to quit entirely rather than cutting back. "And I'm going to drive it into the ground. I've lost my privileges."