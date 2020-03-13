Gordon Ramsay: meet the celebrity chef's wife and children

Have you been tuning in to Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares USA on weekday mornings on Channel 4? We love watching Gordon Ramsay help struggling restaurants turn their fortunes around and the star chef has quite a fan base. Gordon has many strings to his bow: chef, restaurateur, writer, television personality and food critic, so it's no wonder his popularity has soared. How much do you know about the Scotland-born cook away from the camera, though? Here, we give you the lowdown on Gordon's home life with his wife and children.

Gordon was a keen footballer before his interests turned to cuisine

Who is Gordon Ramsay's wife?

Gordon married Tana Ramsay, born Cayetana Elizabeth Hutcheson, in 1996. Tana was born in Croydon, Surrey, and grew up on a farm in Kent. She worked for her dad, Chris Hutcheson, before training as a Montessori teacher. Tana is fond of cooking like her husband and has written several of her own cookbooks focussing on family meals.

She has also made several TV appearances as a presenter on programmes including UKTV's Market Kitchen and the 2010 series of Dancing on Ice. The couple split their time between their homes in London, Los Angeles and their holiday house in Cornwall.

Gordon and his wife Tana are good friends with the Beckhams

Who are Gordon Ramsay's children?

Gordon and Tana share five children! The eldest is Megan, 22, then twins, Holly and Jack, 19, Matilda (Tilly), 18 and their youngest, Oscar, born in April 2019. So, while some of the Ramsay children are flying the nest, the couple are back in the baby stage with little Oscar, who even has his own Instagram account thanks to big sister Tilly setting one up for him.

Megan Ramsay recently became the first member of the famous family to graduate from university, leaving Oxford Brookes with a degree in philosophy. Gordon gushed over the 21-year-old's achievements in a sweet social media post, sharing an image of the former student in her graduation cap and gown as she prepared to collect her certificate.

The Ramsay children all together Photo: Instagram / Tana Ramsay

Holly is another star in the making! The TV chef's daughter is signed to modelling agency Established Models and has shared some stunning headshots of herself on social media. Gordon previously told The Telegraph that Holly would like to pursue a career in the fashion industry, having previously joined him at David Beckham's Kent & Curwen fashion show. Gordon and Tana's son Jack studied at Exeter University and is believed to be training to become a Royal Marine, according to a report by the Mail on Sunday.

Matilda, or Tilly, as her family call her, has made a name for herself as a budding chef. The teenager has made several appearances on TV alongside her famous dad to showcase her cooking skills, and has even published her own recipe book. The entire family have appeared together in Tilly's CBBC show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which follows them during their summers at their house in LA, focusing on Tilly making meals inspired by their activities.