Victoria Beckham's daily diet: the star's secret to flawless skin is loved by daughter Harper VB's diet couldn't get much healthier than this

If you've ever wondered how Victoria Beckham achieves her flawless skin, toned figure and a seemingly endless supply of energy, so have we. It's hard to believe the fashion designer not only runs a full-time business but is also mum to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven - and seemingly looks more incredible as time passes (if that's even possible!).

We think we've found the secret. The glamorous mother-of-four enjoys a healthy, balanced diet that is mainly dairy free. VB's diet is full of skin-loving ingredients and nutrient-rich superfoods that are no doubt a testament to her radiant skin and slender shape.

WATCH: The Beckhams show off their silly side as they bake their first cake together

The former Spice Girl and husband, David Beckham enjoy lots of home-cooked meals, often opting for lots of vegetables and fresh fish but never denying themselves a treat when they want one. Brooklyn Beckham and nine-year-old Harper are also keen chefs, proving they clearly have a love for home-cooked food. We've seen your lockdown baking, David!

If you're desperate to know what the star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner, you're in the right place. Find out what Victoria Beckham eats in a day below…

What does Victoria Beckham eat for breakfast?

VB ditches the traditional early morning drinks of tea and coffee in favour of two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar.

Sharing a picture of the bottle on Instagram, she encouraged fans to "be brave", while revealing she has her daily dose first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. "Followed by… fresh lemon squeezed into boiling water," she said.

Victoria revealed the whole Beckham family enjoys sprouted grain breakfast cereal

While that may seem an unusual start to the day, she follows it up with traditional breakfast foods including smoothies and cereal.

Known in the Beckham household as the "green monster" breakfast smoothie, Victoria revealed she likes to blend a nutritious mix of apples, kiwi, lemon, spinach, broccoli and chia seeds in her Nutribullet - so she's off to a good start with her five-a-day!

On days when she's not sipping on a smoothie, Victoria enjoys a bowl of cereal - but it's not your typical sugar-laden treat.

The mum-of-four enjoys a bowl of Ezekiel 4:9 Original sprouted grain breakfast cereal, which she said was "perfect with organic unsweetened almond milk". And she loves the healthy whole grain so much she even has it in the form of bread.

What does Victoria Beckham eat for lunch?

Avocados are one of VB's go-to foods, so much so, in fact, that she has admitted to eating several per day. She told The Telegraph in 2019 she "eats three or four avocados a day" and she credits them for keeping her skin healthy.

So we imagine smashed avocado on toasted Ezekiel bread or her own homemade multi-seed loaf would be a quick and easy lunch loved by the fashion designer.

Prawns are one of Victoria Beckham's favourite foods

Meanwhile, fresh fish is also a favourite of Victoria's, and she revealed there was one particular dish that she labelled as "life-changing" - high praise indeed!

In 2018, she shared a photo of her lunch on her Instagram Stories, revealing she was tucking into tequila and lime cooked jumbo prawns. Yum! That's not the only prawn dish on the menu…

What does Victoria Beckham eat for dinner?

Swapping out traditional spaghetti for a healthy alternative, the mum-of-four has been known to dine on spicy prawn courgetti mixed with vibrant vegetables for dinner.

Meanwhile, her daughter Harper proved herself to be quite the chef during the coronavirus lockdown and showcased her skills by treating her mum to a delicious fish dinner.

In March, Victoria shared a video of the nine-year-old's efforts, who could be heard saying: "So here we have the salmon, prawns, and then we have sugar snap peas, cucumber, avocado and broccoli." We're seeing a fish theme here!

Both David and Harper have been cooking more following the coronavirus outbreak

And even dessert is a healthy affair for Victoria, who chose a to tuck into a cake made entirely from fruit to celebrate her 44th birthday.

Luckily, David also honed his baking skills recently, creating everything from a tasty lemon drizzle cake to a mouth-watering Nutella cake featuring a chunky, brown sponge base topped with thick, Nutella icing and sprinkled with nuts.

Surely Victoria wouldn't be able to resist a wedge of cake, right?

Victoria enjoys healthy snacks, including a fruit birthday cake!

What snacks does Victoria Beckham eat?

While showing off the healthy homemade snack she was serving her children, the former Spice Girls star admitted she also satisfies her cravings in between meals with healthy seeds.

Her go-to after-school snack for Romeo, Cruz and Harper is mixed seeds soaked in organic Aminos, a gluten-free replacement for soy sauce.

Next to a photo of a tray of seeds, she wrote: "Seeds doused in organic Aminos! Grilled until crispy! After school snack! Good for mummy too!"