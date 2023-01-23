Victoria Beckham's daily diet of 25 years is incredibly strict David Beckham gave an insight into his wife's favourite meal

Victoria Beckham is known for her intense daily workout routine which she says is non-negotiable. Her fitness ritual combines weightlifting and cardio, so the former Spice Girl needs to fuel her body to sustain her exercise habits.

It was widely reported that the 48-year-old has eaten the same meal every day for 25 years, with her husband David Beckham divulging that she: "Only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables; she will very rarely deviate from that."

The football icon said his wife had eaten the same meal every day since the day he met her, more than 25 years ago, however, in an interview with Net-A-Porter, VB told a different story.

"I'm flexible with regards to food, as David and I are very sociable, and we like to eat out," she told the retailer, before adding: "But when I do eat well, I see the difference in my skin – my eyes are whiter and sparklier and I have so much more energy."

She went on to share what she likes to tuck into, explaining: "I eat lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts. I also love fruit but don't eat too much, as it can make me feel quite bloated.

"I am disciplined with my eating – that's how I find I get the most out of my body. My treat is a few glasses of red wine, and I also love tequila, and I do eat carbs. I have lots of avocado and really good fats, like salmon. With four children and a job, I work long hours and doing this works for me so I can give 100 percent."

What does Victoria Beckham eat for breakfast?

VB ditches the traditional early morning drink of tea in favour of two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar.

"Each morning, the first thing I do is have three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, followed by a mug of hot water and lemon and multiple coffees," she told Net-A-Porter.

Victoria also reportedly enjoys a smoothie, revealing she likes to blend a nutritious mix of apples, kiwi, lemon, spinach, broccoli and chia seeds in her Nutribullet - so she's off to a good start with her five-a-day.

What does Victoria Beckham eat for lunch?

Avocados are one of VB's go-to foods, so much so that she has admitted to eating several per day. She told The Telegraph in 2019 she "eats three or four avocados a day" and she credits them for keeping her skin healthy.

Meanwhile, fresh fish is also a favourite of Victoria's, and she revealed there was one particular dish that she labelled as "life-changing" - in 2018, she shared a photo of her lunch on her Instagram Stories, revealing she was tucking into tequila and lime cooked jumbo prawns. That's not the only prawn dish on the menu…

What does Victoria Beckham eat for dinner?

Swapping out traditional spaghetti for a healthy alternative, the mum-of-four has been known to dine on spicy prawn courgetti mixed with vibrant vegetables for dinner.

Meanwhile, her daughter Harper proved herself to be quite the chef during the coronavirus lockdown and showcased her skills by treating her mum to a delicious fish dinner.

In March, Victoria shared a video of the ten-year-old's efforts, who could be heard saying: "So here we have the salmon, prawns, and then we have sugar snap peas, cucumber, avocado and broccoli." We're seeing a fish theme here!

What snacks does Victoria Beckham eat?

While showing off the healthy homemade snack she was serving her children, the former Spice Girls star admitted she also satisfies her cravings in between meals with healthy seeds.

Her go-to after-school snack for the Beckham brood is mixed seeds soaked in organic Aminos, a gluten-free replacement for soy sauce.

Next to a photo of a tray of seeds, she wrote: "Seeds doused in organic Aminos! Grilled until crispy! After school snack! Good for mummy too!"

What does Victoria Beckham eat on holiday?

Victoria's disciplined diet is a part of her lifestyle, and her ultra-healthy menu preferences rarely falter, even when she's on holiday - she also sticks to her workout regime on holiday, which is rather impressive.

Taking to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her luxe health retreat in Spring 2022, the fashion designer revealed several clips from her glamorous stay at The Palace Merano, a glorious spa hotel hidden in the mountains of Northern Italy.

"Here are some of the other delicious healthy food and drinks we had - including a strawberry chia seed jelly with avocado and raspberry cream, a green juice and a delicious dinner of Dover sole with spinach, artichokes and green beans," the star wrote.

